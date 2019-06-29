Press Release By Modern Ghana On The Arrest Of Staff By National Security

We appreciate the overwhelming support from our cherished readers over the arrest of two of our staff including the editor, Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri and one reporter Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum.

We have sighted publications by various Media houses alluding that our reputable outlet, modernghana.com is engaged in hacking into the systems and networks of other corporate organizations to ascertain both financial and related data from them for competitive purposes.

We want to state categorically that it is not true that we use our platforms for such purposes.

We are a law-abiding organization that is not engaged in cybercrime or any other criminality.

In this regard, we are cooperating with the State Authorities to aid in their investigations and release our staff who have been detained for over forty-eight hours.

We have also seen a publication stating that ModernGhana reporter Emmanuel Britwum was granted bail at about 7: pm last night whilst the Deputy Editor, Emmanuel Ajarfor is still being held in custody.

However, we cannot vouch for the authenticity of this information because we do not know their whereabouts and we have not been officially informed about their state after the arrest even though their family members keep calling for confirmation.

We believe in the Rule of Law and Media Freedom and count on the support of our colleagues in the media fraternity both locally and internationally and the general public in these hard times whilst we hope that our staff would be released soon.

Thank you.

Mustapha Nii OKai-Inusah

ModernGhana Team