Ghana Water signs MoU with Denmark

The Ghana Water Company Limited, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and the City of Aarhus, Denmark, have signed a 3-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a program of cooperation on Urban Water and Waste Water Management as part of the basis for creating a more sustainable and livable city.

The program is for mutual benefit and to promote an open exchange, cooperation and demonstration of solutions for urban water management, sustainable water supply, waste water treatment, and solid waste management.

The other areas of the cooperation include City planning, creation, and improvement of recreational areas, climate change adaptation and plans for storm water drainage.

The parties to the MoU will have reciprocal visits, especially by Technical Officials for knowledge exchange, workshops and training sessions related to the areas of cooperation. There will also be joint projects especially in the field of water management.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the Ghana Water Company Limited by the Managing Director, Ing. Dr. Clifford Braimah, Hon. Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, on behalf of the Tema.

The Tema Metropolitan area and the City of Aarhus have a lot in common: the two Cities have almost the same population, several companies/industries including very large Port and Harbour.

The difference is envisaged to be addressed by the cooperation: the parties to the 3-year MoU have entered this cooperation in good faith and have agreed to collaborate in good faith to achieve the expected outcome.

The Ghanaian Ambassador to Denmark, H.E. Mrs. Amerley Ollenu Awua-Asamoa and her counterpart, H.E. Tove Degnbol the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, and some officials from GWCL and TMA were present at the signing ceremony.

Under the Tema Restoration Agenda, the Mayor, Hon. Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La and the Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited pledged their utter commitment to the cooperation to see the city of Tema, transformed from its present state to a first-class contemporary industrial city.

Story By: Delali Gavor