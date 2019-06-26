Ghanaians Abroad Wants Ministry Of Ghanaians In Abroad Created

The Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad (OGHA) and the Ghanaian Community in France Council (GHACIF), have appealed to the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to create a Ministry of Ghanaians Abroad.

According to the two organizations, the move will help "harness the immense pool of talented, skilled and patriotic Ghanaian generations abroad for the commitment to a course to drive Ghana forward towards development."

They made this call at a welcoming service held in honor of the International Missions Director, Apostle Emmanuel Gyesi Addo, and the Universal Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye in France last Sunday, June 23.

Speaking at the service, the President of OGHA/GHACIF, Michael Osei Mensah said: "the Church of Pentecost today stands out as a huge Ghanaian Organisation both home and abroad."

He also proposed that a Nation Building Committees should be created in all Ghanaian religious congregations, home and abroad to enable believers swiftly contribute to Ghana's progress and development.

The welcoming service was an opportunity for the church in France to congratulate Apostle Eric Nyamekye and Apostle Emmanuel Gyesi Addo for COP's 2019 under the theme ''Possessing the Nations'' and the patriotism the church continues to demonstrate and inculcate in Ghanaians across the planet.

Mr. Michael Osei Mensah used the opportunity to discuss the vision of the Organization with Chairman Eric Nyamekye and presented to him a book he has written on the issue, in support.