NPP Group Warns Kwesimintsim MP To Either Perform Or Humbly Handover

A group calling itself, Concerned New Patriotic Party Forum (CNPPF) in the Kwesimintsim Constituency of the Western Region has descended heavily on their Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Joseph Mensah for performing abysmally.

In a statement issued and signed by the group's Spokesperson, Stephen E. Nyanteleh, since Hon. Joseph Mensah became their MP, he has done nothing to improve the living conditions of the electorates.

"The Concerned New Patriotic Party Forum in Kwesimintsim Constituency has observed with great disquiet the humiliating performance of our Member of Parliament, Honourable Joe Mensah in the recently published findings of a survey conducted by the political science department of the University of Ghana. We believe that our MP owes the party and the constituents an apology and by this statement, wish to call on him to render a sincere and unqualified apology and also to do better in the remainder of his term in office," the statement noted.

According to the group, while they are humiliated and embarrassed by the results of the survey as far as their MP is concerned, they are by no means surprised by the findings.

"Since winning the seat, our MP has proceeded to systematically decimate the confidence and trust party delegates and voters reposed in him by electing as candidate and MP respectively. In Kwesimintsim now, there is great disappointment in the performance of the MP and a growing determination to revoke the appointment that we, as delegates and voters, gave him in the 2016 elections," they intimated.

The group added that the MP has never contributed on the floor of Parliament during a debate adding that he is not a media friendly.

"Since becoming an MP, Honourable Joe Mensah has failed in his primary duty of providing passionate and effective advocacy for the constituency and the party. On the floor of parliament, in the media and elsewhere, our MP has kept a determined silence for reasons that are not clear to us. Our concerns as a constituency are not brought to national attention so we can have solutions", the statement emphasized.

Below is the full statement:

PRESS RELEASE BY THE CONCERNED NPP FORUM, KWESIMINTSIM CONSTITUENCY:

HONOURABLE JOE MENSAH OWES THE GOOD PEOPLE OF KWESIMINTSIM CONSTITUENCY AN APOLOGY!

The Concerned New Patriotic Party Forum in Kwesimintsim Constituency has observed with great disquiet the humiliating performance of our Member of Parliament, Honourable Joe Mensah in the recently published findings of a survey conducted by the political science department of the University of Ghana. We believe that our MP owes the party and the constituents an apology and by this statement, wish to call on him to render a sincere and unqualified apology and also to do better in the remainder of his term in office.

To be certain, while we are humiliated and embarrassed by the results of the survey as far as our MP is concerned, we are by no means surprised by the findings. Since winning the seat, our MP has proceeded to systematically decimate the confidence and trust party delegates and voters reposed in him by electing as candidate and MP respectively. In Kwesimintsim now, there is great disappointment in the performance of the MP and a growing determination to revoke the appointment that we, as delegates and voters, gave him in the 2016 elections.

There are several reasons for this;

Since becoming an MP, Honourable Joe Mensah has failed in his primary duty of providing passionate and effective advocacy for the constituency and the party. On the floor of parliament, in the media and elsewhere, our MP has kept a determined silence for reasons that are not clear to us. Our concerns as a constituency are not brought to national attention so we can have solutions. We do not see our MP as the champion that he should be for Kwesimintsim so we ask, does he not care? Or is he unable to?

Despite several promises that he made during his campaign, the Honourable Joe Mensah has failed to attend to the many developmental and infrastructural challenges that we face in the constituency. Voters in the constituency keep asking us, as party activists, why the MP we presented to them has failed to deliver on the promises that we helped him sell to them. To be certain, he has access to the same common fund that other MPs have so why do we see other MPs doing better than he does? So we ask again, does he not care? Or is he unable to?

Since he became our MP, divisions in the constituency have intensified. For this, we have the conduct of the Honourable Joe Mensah to thank. He has, unlike other representatives we have had, completely side-lined those who do not pledge absolute fealty to him personally. Disagreement is seen as disloyalty and alternative views are treated as heresey. This is not the character of a democrat; this is not how we have done things in Kwesimintsim NPP. Although perhaps, this how it was done in the Committee for the Defence of the Revolution (CDR), the arm of the Provisional National Defence Council government of which he was a member. We want to remind the MP that he is representing the NPP now and must act differently. As the political leader of the constituency, he must take ultimate responsibility for cohesion and unity in the constituency. So once again we ask, does he not care? Or is he unable to?

For these and many other reasons that we will not get into today, we were not at all surprised that a survey of voters in this constituency showed that he was the worst in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis and among the worst performing MPs in the entire constituency. We know and believe that Kwesimintsim deserves better. We know and believe that Kwesimintsim can do better. We know and we believe that it is time for Honourable Joe Mensah to give way to someone better able to represent the hopes and aspirations of this constituency.

Since 1996, this constituency has always been represented by the NPP. This continued confidence is now at risk due to the actions and inactions of our current representative. For the first time ever, we sense some reluctance in the constituency to give us the overwhelming mandate in the next elections that we have always had. This must not be allowed to happen. Kwesimintsim and NPP cannot be torn apart by one man. It will not happen.

We wish to assure all voters in the constituency that President Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP are as dedicated and committed to the welfare of Kwesimintsim as we have ever been and we will soon see a change.

In the meantime, we insist that the MP, Honourable Joe Mensah should render an apology for his conduct to date and commit himself to be a better representative for the remainder of his term in office.

Thank you.

Signed!

Stephen E. Nyanteleh

Spokesperson, Concerned Npp Forum, Kwesimintsim constituency