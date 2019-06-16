Tarkwa MCE attends Global Petroleum Show in Canada

The Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah is in Canada for Ghana's first appearance at North America’s leading energy event, the Global Petroleum Show (GPS) 2019 underway in Calgary, Canada.

The petroleum conference is expected to attract over 50,000 upstream petroleum professionals to provide a platform for Petroleum Commissions globally, Ghana’s upstream Petroleum Regulator is expected to pitch prospective investors about opportunities that exist in the nation’s petroleum industry.

In partnership with the Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce, the Commission is leading over 20 Ghanaian companies to explore opportunities and secure the right partnerships with their international counterparts.

Ghana's delegation was led by the CEO of Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille Jnr; Head of Gov’t Relations at the Ministry of Energy, Patricia Asaam; Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko, Hon Wilson Arthur, DCE for WASSA EAST, Director, Local Content at the Commission, Kwaku Boateng; and with support from Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo; key among issues discussed is that Ghana is to be considered as the ultimate destination for upstream petroleum activities within the sub-region.

Several investment opportunities such as farming, subsea inspection services, supporting government to develop Western Region as an upstream petroleum hub, revamping Tema Shipyard to support the petroleum industry among others have been highlighted at the conference.

A strong case has made to present Ghana as the preferred destination for Canadian companies seeking to explore alternative regions/areas for their oil and gas activities, specifically western region.

Global Petroleum Show (GPS) is North America’s Leading Exhibition & Conference, where oil and gas professionals convene to engage in dialogue, create partnerships, do business and identify the solutions and strategies that will shape the industry for the years ahead.

Global Petroleum Show has matured to become the global meeting point for oil and gas professionals where an estimated 50,000 trade professionals attend, while 100 and over industry leading experts share their knowledge and understanding across the event’s line-up of strategic and technical conference sessions.