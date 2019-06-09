MTN Celebrates MoMo @10

MTN has launched Mobile Money (MoMo) celebrates 10 years of sending and receiving money with lots of goodies for subscribers under the theme, "Momo At 10, Making Life Simple".

MTM Mobile Money, which was launched in July, 2009 has advanced from just sending and receiving money to airtime top-ups, payment of bills among other mobile related transactions.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Madina, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh commended the efforts of stakeholders for patronisong MTN MoMo and pledged his support for a better service delivery.

The General Manager of Mobile Financial Services at MTN Ghana, Mr Eli Hini commended all stakeholders and mobile money subscribers for the collaborated effort over the past few years towards its success.

Commenting on employment, he mentioned that the introduction of MTN MoMo has created employment for thousands of Ghanaians with a record of 124,000 mobile money agents over the past years.

"But that is not all, there is still a lot to be done particularly in the area of dealing with the menace of social engineering which brings about the fraudulent situation subscribers face and i am pleading with subscribers to be very vigilant in order to save themselves from fraudsters, " he stated.

Me Eli Hini further assured the public that MTN would continue to put in place measures to shield MoMo subscribers from fraudsters.

He also revealed that MTN has incorporated e-zwich onto the MoMo platform, so e-zwich customers can send money to MTN MoMo subscribers and all these are efforts to bring everybody onto the financial service space to make life more convenient.

"Mobile money has also helped in reducing long queues before making payments for products and services and has reduced the burden of walking to look for cash," he added.