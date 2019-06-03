NDC Adamu Ramadan Receives A Heroic Welcome, Donates To The Party Grassroot

At a general meeting held at the Adentan constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch to herald the newly elected ward coordinators.

It was also meant to discuss the upcoming limited voter registration, the crowd which consisted mainly of branch executives could not hide their excitement when the 2016 Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan made his entry into the meeting ground.

It was clear the constituents not only appreciate him but they love him too as they nearly swept him from his feet.

The former Children and Gender Minister, Nana Oye who entered the meeting ground almost unnoticed donated a couple of customised NDC canopies to the party.

Two former MCEs of Adentan Municipal Assembly, Kakra and Ben Angenu, spoke about the need for unity.

The big moment finally came when Mohammed Adamu Ramadan was given the floor. It appeared that was the moment the crowd was waiting for.

The former presidential staffer used the occasion to donate over 200 bags of 25kg rice to all 147 branches within the Adentan Constituency plus oil. Each branch executive is expected to get 5kg of rice and a bottle of oil.

He further asked every non executive member present at the meeting to write their names to receive their fair share.

The Constituency Executives together with the ward coordinators are expected to receive the items and start distribution tomorrow Monday 3rd of June 2019.

"This is not the first time I am doing this. The only difference is that during Salah (Muslim festival), I used to give only Muslims. However, I have taken note that during Christmas when I give Christians, some Muslims still approach me for their own. So I have decided to give both Muslims and Christians this time. I just love to share whatever I have with people. I will continue to do this as long as I am alive and able".

The former presidential staffer also announced his DESIRE TO CONTEST as the Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC in the upcoming primaries.

Many saw their "smoothness level" by the close of the meeting. Contesting parliamentary primaries is not a child's play. It is obvious many will throw in the towel even before filing of nomination from their body language and facial expressions.

The delegates already have their choice. The clarion call is for Ram as he is popularly called to stage a comeback. Many still recall how Ram lost narrowly to the NPP candidate, Yaw Buaben Asamoah in an election the NDC was expected to win.

The story goes like "Ram worked so hard in 2016 but lost. Let's give him another chance." This is an indication that a section of the delegates sympathizes with him.

The wind of change which swept across the nation in favour of the NPP was what affected the chances of NDC in the Adentan Constituency.