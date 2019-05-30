NDPC Holds Validation Workshop For Youth On SDGs 

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has held a day's validation workshop for the youth on Ghana's Voluntary National Review (VNR) report on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Voluntary National Review is an important process to help track progress achieved against the SDGs and realign our focus to areas where we need to accelerate efforts.

Mr. Kenneth Owusu, Technical Adviser at the NDPC stressed on the need for every citizen to get involved in the achievement of the Goals by 2030.

He noted that no one should be left behind both at the local and national levels during the discussions of the SDGs.

"Youths are critical in the attainment of the 17 Goals, since they form the core aspects the discourse through which they share and engaging each other," he intimated.

Mr. Emmanuel Sin-Nyet Asigri, Chief Executive Officer for (CEO), the National Youth Authority (NYA) noted "there is no gain saying that NYA really believes in the young people of Ghana, the NYA has integrated the SDGs into our programming".

"We are gathered here because we believe in the power of young people, and therefore this is hopeful that our youth will openly and dispassionately share their views on the Ghana's report of the SDGs" the CEO indicated.

According to him, a Youth Speak Global Survey among 180,00 young people indicates that 68% believe the world will be a better place by 2030, many young Ghanaians in their communities are at the forefront of change and innovation and many have the spirit to make things happen.

"This makes it incumbent on all of us to create the needed opportunities that will move our youth out if poverty into decent and sustainable work environment so as to take advantage of the country's youthful population".

Dr. Yoshimi Nishino at the UNICEF indicated that it important as it underlines the collective support of the Voluntary National Review process and commitment to the internationally accepted (SDGs) to help Ghana achieve its development aspirations.

"Ghana has taken on the challenge with energy and commitment since over half of Ghana's population is composed of children and youth," she noted adding that, to engage the children and youth of the Ghana on the VNR, their collective voice and critical development needs must be taken on board to promote inclusive growth in achievement of the SDGs.

"UNICEF is committed to support Ghana in achieving the SDGs, let us all work together to accelerate the implementation and achievement of the SDGs," Dr, Nishino emphasised.