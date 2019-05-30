The Profound Qualities Of Mahama And Anas

Ex-Ghanaian leader, John Mahama and investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

I take the liberty to share what I have observed so far, even though, I believe many may not agree with me. Humanity needs to learn something from the qualities of these two men. The former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama and Anas Aremeyaw Anas, are among the famous Ghanaians. Despite both have unrivaled craftsmanship that distinguishes them in different fields, they have common qualities which make them astonishingly great people in Ghana.

I have criticized Anas many times and even wrote an article against him, yet, I will never hide my deep respect for this gentleman, who has done so much for Ghana, by bringing to the attention of Ghanaians and the world in general, the corruptible people destroying the country, yet many people never appreciate his hard work.

Both the former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama and the investigative journalist, Anas, have had their share of media praises and humiliation, yet, there are certain qualities in them many will pretend they don’t know or see because the opposition in politics means greed and hate in Africa.

In the aspects of human lives, as imperfect people, everyone makes mistakes but the reality is people will always remember probably, the one mistake you did than the thousands of good things you did in society. Those who hate you will always carry the rebellious attitude of Cain towards his brother Abel.

Let’s take the activities of the former Ghanaian leader into consideration. Mahama’s efforts provided Ghanaians some few developments, such as the Circle and Kasoa overhead bridges, schools, hospitals, to mention but a few, however, despite all what he did and his splendid humble character, the NDC party lost the 2016 elections and Nana Akufo Addo of the NPP became the new Ghanaian leader.

Pride, is not in John Mahama, just like the past Ghanaian leaders, he didn't change the name of any institution the architect of Ghana's independence, Kwame Nkrumah named. During his time, he ensured peace throughout Ghana but today, the political atmosphere in the country is frightening indeed.

In regards to Anas, as a journalist, he did his best to expose corruptible people who are not only destroying the economy of Ghana but creating difficulties for common Ghanaians. To be sincere, analyzing the works of both Mahama and Anas, honest people must accept the fact that both two have done a good job for Ghana, unfortunately, many don’t see it in that way.

In my opinion, even though, both the ex-president and the investigative journalist have done remarkably well, the significance of this article is to talk about how the two have responded to accusations, insults, and humiliation by the media and writers' articles.

Frankly speaking, in my life, I have never seen such gentle people like Anas and Mahama. How on earth the two have been able to handle these insults and accusations without raising their voice is something that baffles me.

First, it is important to clarify that, in some cases; it is perfectly understandable that we react with anger. In fact, small outbursts of anger can also have cathartic power because they allow us to release tension and proceed, however, it is not common to see Mahama and Anas, especially, the ex-president attacking those that want to make his life miserable, especially, the ex-president.

Many Ghanaians have made anger a common way of facing life, turning it into a strategy of confrontation. Therefore, everything bothers them, even the most banal situations; they easily lose control and become intractable. Not a single day passes without reading articles either insulting Mahama or accusing Anas of something incriminating.

It seems Mahama reminds himself every day that when one experiences anger, the cardiovascular system suffers, blood pressure rises, sweats increase, and the heart rate and breathing increase, which can be dangerous for the health, thus, he knows how to control his anger. This is what has made this man very special. His humbleness and respect toward people baffle me a lot.

Anas, like Mahama, has received many negative comments and accusations, yet he put the bitter Nyantakyi experience behind him and went further to reveal corruption within the Ghanaian mining sector, while the ex-president also has made known to Ghanaians to stand again as the presidential candidate on the platform NDC for the 2020 elections.

There are people who are constantly angry as if anger were their natural state and do not hesitate a second to discharge the anger on all those who they meet on their way. Everyone can develop different characters but there are some characteristics that make a great man.

There is no doubt that many positive qualities of John Mahama and Anas Aremeyaw Anas make them a role model. Certain traits predominate in each of them which make them different from other people. These special personal merits are an example one could learn something from them.