Ghanaians In Canada Dedicate Ghanafest To Chief Imam's 100 Years

In bringing Canadaʼs multicultural community together in showcasing the rich culture and heritage of the Ghanaian community, this year’s Ghana Fest Toronto dedicates celebration to the National Chief Imam for his Hundred years commemoration.

Following the earlier courtesy visit to his His Eminence the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led by Ghanafest Toronto Ambassador, Muhammed Ahmed Ennin to formally invited the Chief Imam to join them at Canada as they celebrate Ghanaʼs rich culture on the global platform.

The entire Ghanaian Muslim Community including some leaders of non-Muslim faith are all gearing up for the all-year-long celebration of a National ICON of peace, unity, and development.

Many are those who were fathered, taught and nurtured by this noble, humble and great man of Allah for a number of decades. In this respect, the Ghanafest Toronto team deem it an honor to celebrate our motherland with the national chief Imam.

In an acceptance letter from the office of the National Chief Imam, below was the inscriptions...

Peace and Blessings of Almighty Allah be upon you, I pray that this letter finds you and the Ghanaian people living in Canada in the best of conditions and on a high spirit. We acknowledge your special invitation to His Eminence the National Chief Imam we and thank you so much for the invitation and plans to dedicate the 8th annual Ghanaian Festival of Arts and Culture to be held in the city Toronto, Canada on 10th August 2019 to the centenary birthday of His Eminence.

I write with great pleasure to confirm to you the attendance of His Eminence the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Prof.Osman Nuhu Sharuhutu to the program Insha Allahu. His Eminence has asked me to pledge to you his overarching support to the idea of promoting Ghanaian culture and diversity around the World. Ghana is known around the World for its religious tolerance, cultural diversity, hospitality, history and its quest for maintaining peace and development at all times. Ghanaian have also excelled in the fields of spots, knowledge, and peacekeeping around the world.

There is, therefore, the need to tell our own stories for the present and upcoming generations to learn to coexist peacefully with one another so as to attract the needed development to our country. Furthermore, His Eminence has asked me to inform you that he leads a powerful delegation of Islamic Scholars, Imams, Traditional Rules, Muslims Chiefs, Youth Chiefs and leaders, Women leaders and our cultural and Religious Choir groups Insha Allah. We pray to Allah to help you accommodate all the good people who intend to attend and grant us our wishes now and forever more. We pray for Allah's blessing onto the program and make it very successful.

Ghanafest Toronto is slated on the 9th and 10th August 2019, in Earl Bales Park, Toronto Canada.

The goal of Ghanafest is to bring Canadaʼs multicultural community together in showcasing the rich culture and heritage of the Ghanaian community.

This will include traditional food, cultural performers, performance from local artists within the GTA, and other showcases.

The average attendance over the past 7 years has increased from 1000-1500 people & promises to be bigger this year with lots of anticipation.

This year’s event is under the theme ‘Year of Return’ whereby Ghana has been selected as the destination spot for the global community to celebrate 400 years in the abolishment of slavery.

Any institution, brands, Organization who wish to partner, support or sponsor Ghanafest Toronto 2019 should send email to [email protected] .