Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah Donates To Two Orphanage Homes In Sunyani

Two orphanages have benefitted from a magnanimous gesture undertaken by the Managing Director of SIC Life Savings and Loans, Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah, who is a native of Awuah Odumasi, in the Sunyani West District of Bono Region.

She has made a donation to the Hanukkah Children’s Home at Berlin Top in Sunyani and Don Bosco Boys Home at Odumasi.

The items donated included food items, detergents, bedding, and other household items.

The Hanakkah Children's home at Berlin top in Sunyani houses abandoned children particularly the disabled who are deserted because of their disabilities and Don Bosco Boys home provides shelter for streets boys of school going age. The two homes saw the benevolence of Amma Frimpomaa as she presented these items worth thousands of cedis to them on her birthday.

Mr. Raphael Santa, Administrator of Hanakkah and Rev. Fr. Anani of Don Bosco received the items for and on behalf of the respective homes. They thanked Madam Frimpomaa for her support and benevolence to the homes and used her as a point of contact to call on other well-meaning Ghanaians particularly the indigenes of Sunyani in the Bono Region to come to the aid of the children in the various homes.

Madam Amma Frimpomaa has for the past 4yrs always made a donation to a health facility in celebration of her birthday but this year decided to move from the hospitals to the orphanage. Speaking on why the change in area for donation, Amma Frimpomaa said she has no specifics and is only interested in helping children irrespective of where they are found.

She encouraged the children of the homes to stay focused on Education and their God-given talents and trust in God to open doors. She further admonished the children to desist from any immoral behaviour and acts that will lead them astray.

She was accompanied by family members, friends and other well-wishers on her birthday.