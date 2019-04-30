Modern Ghana logo

30.04.2019 General News

Aisha Huang Freeing: Govt Must Free Jailed Ghanaian Galamseyers—Chief Biney

The Outspoken Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Biney Hamilton Nixon has taken a swipe at government for freeing the galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang.

He is asking government, in equal rod of justice, release all Ghanaians who were jailed for similar act in the past.

In a Facebook Post, the NDC Organizer called on Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo to apologise to all Ghanaians for his recent galamsey gaffe which received wide condemnation.

"If jailing Aisha Huang will not solve Ghana's problems as suggested by the Senior Ministet, has the jailing of Ghanaians who were also involved in the same act solved our country's problems?" he quizzed.

