Bride Arrives An Hour Before Her Wedding To Pray

Although some Ghanaian weddings are timely and prompt, a lot is characterized with lateness and needles events which most often gets the guests exhausted and frustrated. A bride, Mrs. Eunice Sarpong, nee Addo has defied the odds.

In a post from Radio Angelus; an online Catholic broadcasting service cited by this website, a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obeng Codjoe has shared a story of a bride who showed up an hour to her wedding ceremony to pray before the Blessed Sacrament.

The act according to the Priest on his Facebook page, was indeed striking and called for others to emulate. The post read;

"So last Saturday I joined Rev. Frs. Mark Mandela Anyigbah, Pojoba Senam Karage and Andrew Setsoafia for the celebration of Holy Matrimony between Augustine Sarpong and Eunice Addo. Eunice was a Methodist and was received into the Church on Friday.

The Wedding Mass was slated for 12 noon. By 10:57am I saw one of the wedding vehicles coming into the church compound. I thought it was the decorator since the Traditional Marriage was done that very morning. It was the bride! . She even arrived before the groom, who also came before 12 though.

That which even greatly struck me was that the bride came early to spend time with the BLESSED SACRAMENT, in fact she spent an hour! The maid of honour was behind her at the beginning, when I went back to call her for procession they were now together concluding their prayers!!!

What else can I say? Beautiful and Catholic!!!

May Jesus Christ journey with them forever in this marriage! Congratulations Mr and Mrs. Sarpong."