Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
19.04.2019 Religion

St Paul's Kpehe Mark Passion Of Christ With Drama

Jonas Kwadjo Sosou
News St Paul's Kpehe Mark Passion Of Christ With Drama
APR 19, 2019 RELIGION

Good Friday is a day Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is observed as part of the “Paschal Triduum” (The three days of Christ’s death and resurrection) on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday,

The Catholic church worldwide and members of many Christian denominations, including the Anglican, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox, and Reformed traditions, observe Good Friday with fasting and church services.

For that reason, the parishioners and members of the St Paul’s Catholic Church Kpehe, in Accra -New Town marked their good Friday service with The Passion of Christ play which reminiscent and depict the suffering and death of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The congregation was led by their parish priest Very Rev Fr. Dr Peter Rocky Hesse and his assistant Rev Fr. Elvis Mensah including a retired resident priest Monsignor Agbenu.

The passion of Christ play was carried on some of the principal streets in the Accra – New Town vicinity to remind Christians and community members of the sorrow and pains in which Jesus Christ died to purge us of our sins and bring us closer to God the father.

The play was brought to a close at the main chapel with concluding rites and prayers. The parish priest reminded the congregation of the significant of the event as well as the pillars of the Lenten season; to fast, pray and give alms. Thereupon, adjure them to reflect on their lives.

He mentioned that “An unexamined life is not worth living. You should be in a reflective mode and reflect on the life and death of the Lord Jesus Christ” Rev.Fr. Dr.Peter Hesse said.

The mages below are some of the scenes from the passion of Christ’s drama which was largely characterized by the church youth actors.

419201923355 1j041p5cbw mg 4803

419201923449 pulwo0a442 mg 4868

419201923454 0e72ylkxwr mg 4837

419201923713 vbrduhgtsn mg 4732

419201924259 m6htk8v331 msg agbenuv.rev.fr.dr.peter rocky hesserev.fr.elvis mensah

419201924633 8dt2wkjwvq mg 4827

Jonas Kwadjo Sosou
Jonas Kwadjo Sosou News Reporter
TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

2 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line