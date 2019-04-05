Students Of Bongo SHS Asked To Go Home

Third year female students of the Bongo Senior High School (SHS) in the Upper East Region have been sent home over aluta which resulted in several properties being damaged.

This follows the allegations that some senior housemasters and male teachers have been sneaking into the female dormitory to peep at them while they sleep and sit naked inside their dormitory at odd hours.

The teachers have however denied the allegations.

At a meeting to address the students concerns, some students allegedly threw stones at the school authorities.

The incident resulted in several properties being damaged.

The Bongo District Chief Executive (DCE), Peter Ayimbisa later met with the school authorities to address the situation.

Speaking to an Accra based Class Fm afternoon news, the DCE, said the third-year female students were not sent home simply because they made those allegations but rather because the third-year students refused to attend classes and demanding to study on their own.

He added that the third-year students locked themselves in their dormitories together with the first and second-year students refusing to allow them to go for classes or breakfast as a form of mass protest.

According to him, the third-year students allegedly threw stones at the teachers through the windows when they attempted to persuade them to unlock their dormitories.

The students however added that their senior house masters who supervised them were males and sometimes invaded their privacy since they are most of the time naked in their dormitories to enjoy fresh air.

But at about 8pm last night, the first and second-years turned against the third year students and started throwing stones at each other resulting in another serious chaos.

All students have been asked to go vacate the campus and report back to school on Monday 8th April with their parents.

The DCE has quickly instructed the management of the school to appoint female teachers as senior house masters for the girl’s dormitory to avoid recurring of such chaos.