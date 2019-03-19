Sagnarigu MCE Adjudged Most Outstanding MCE For The Year 2018

Municipal Chief Executive for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, Hon. Mariam Iddrisu, has been adjudged the most outstanding Municipal Chief Executive for 2018 in the northern part of the country.

The award scheme titled “Northern Excellence Awards 2019” which was organised by the Celebrities Charity Development Foundation touted the achievements of Hon. Mariam Iddrisu, the first female MCE for Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly.

According to the organizers, the award was in recognition to the MCE’s remarkable strides in enhancing the economic development of women through the establishment of Village Savings and Loans Associations for women groups in the Sagnarigu municipality.

Presenting the award to the MCE at her office, the executive director for Celebrities Charity Development Foundation, Mr. Abdul Latif Alhassan hinted of collaborating with about fifty (50) districts in the northern part of Ghana including the Sagnarigu Assembly to embark on Celebrity Sanitation Campaign.

He also advocated for the urgent need to construct a Youth Recreational Center to help salvage the Northern Entertainment Industry.

Celebrities Charity Development Foundation is a non-profit organization using Celebrities for Social Change.

---GhFacts247