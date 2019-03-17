How childish does the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament often Appear?

Barely had a very famous and popular Ghanaian journalist, Mr Manasseh Azure Awuni, come out with his investigatory documentary into the ongoing notorious politically-inclined vigilantism in Ghana when the minority NDC caucus in parliament called a press conference to demand the resignation of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from the presidency.

The NDC parliamentarians claim that while President Nana Akufo-Addo publicly calls for the dismantlement of politically-affiliated vigilante groups, he is secretly tacitly supporting an NPP vigilante group according as documented and aired by Mr Manasseh Azure Awuni. They claim the President is like a preacher who preaches virtue in broad daylight while practising evil during the fall of darkness.

Let me try to prove how vain, liars and completely malicious most of, if not all, the NDC parliamentarians are, by asking them a few simple but intelligent questions.

When was the last time that Manasseh Azure Awuni claims to have seen and filmed the alleged NPP vigilante group train at the grounds of the Osu Castle? He claims it was on 7th December 2018, am I right? Manasseh Azure Awuni is in disputation with the Minister of Information or whoever the person speaking for the government over the issue and dissolution of the alleged NPP vigilante group is, right? While that person claims the group was dissolved in October 2018, Manasseh on the other hand claims he saw and filmed the group for the last time on 7th December 2018.

Is the group still training and at the Osu castle? Could the NDC and Manasseh volunteer the answer, please? I will shortly be baring the NDC minority caucus in parliament naked, for all eyes to see how callous, unintelligent, corrupt and unbefitting they are to be part of the country's lawmakers.

They are calling for the resignation of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of Ghana, on the grounds that while he has publicly called for the dissolution of politically-inclined vigilante groups throughout Ghana, he is covertly giving his blessings to, and encouraging, an uncovered vigilante group allied to NPP and training at the Osu Castle.

When did the President declare his intention to disband political vigilantism in Ghana? Was it not on Thursday, 21st February 2019 and during the delivery of his State of the Nation Address (SONA)? Since that day and date, could Manasseh Azure Awuni, only second to Mr Anas Aremeyaw Anas in investigative journalism in Ghana, prove to Ghanaians that the supposed NPP vigilante group is still in training at either Osu Castle or anywhere else in Ghana? The seemingly misfit NDC parliamentarians must please take note of the dates cited above.

If the president of Ghana announced his vision and determination to disband the lividly notorious political vigilante groups in Ghana in February 2019, how could he be held culpable and treated as a liar for a group that existed until 7th December 2018? Was his declaration not made after Manasseh Azure Awuni had claimed in his later to be aired documentary to have seen the group in training session for the last time, thus, on 7th December 2018?

Then again, have NPP and NDC met to discuss or initiate the needed processes to disband their violent political vigilante groups since the president's ultimatum given to them? If my memory will serve me right, the answer is a Big No! What are they waiting for? Even though the president did not give a deadline date which he should have, are the two main political parties in the country willing to avail themselves of the president's request to them which is in the right direction?

How could the NDC hold the president accountable for something that might have taken place prior to his official announcement to dissolving the malicious groups in the end? Are the NDC parliamentarians sane at all? When I compare Ghana's parliamentarians as a whole, and especially those in opposition, to their contemporaries in the civilized Western world, I can only see an ocean of difference between them. Those in Ghana always tow their political party lines no matter how irresponsible, malicious and damaging such a hardline party stance appears. On the other hand, their compatriots in the civilized Western world always put the interests of their constituents and nation ahead of their political party and personal interests. A case study is the ongoing BREXT in the United Kingdom where members of parliament from both the major political divides, the Tory and Labour, have expressed their views for and against certain stance taken by their parties to the point of some from both parties quitting to form their own political group. Could this ever happen in Ghana? No, not in a thousand years hence the decrepit socio-politico-economic situation the nation finds herself in.

I hate doing equalization to justify what is clearly wrong or perceived to be wrong. However, to expose the NDC as having a double standard, let me cite this recently uncovered criminal plot to buttress my contention.

The NDC National Chairman, Hon? Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, who doubles as a Church of Pentecost Elder, is on a captured/ recorded audio admonishing the NDC faithful to kidnap not only the children but also, family members, of some NPP members as well as to insult certain pastors deemed to support NPP. In a meeting with some of his NDC communicators, he discussed and encouraged them to take to certain criminal actions that will cause insecurity in the country. This murderously wicked strategy was in the end to have Ghanaians blame the president and NPP as being incapable of guaranteeing Ghanaians’ safety and protection hence they must be booted out of government come Election 2020.

Nonetheless, these NDC parliamentarians who are little-minded, corrupt and markedly incompetent publicly throw their support behind this criminal Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, a shame to the womb that conceived him and a blemish on the image of Ghana. In both cases, which is more serious to warrant the resignation of the occupier of office from office?

The NDC as a political party formed in violence with shallow-minded criminals as its roots must please give us a break from the fanatical nonsense. How I hope Manasseh Azure Awuni is of true and selfless intentions when doing his job. This is to avoid having his reputation culminated in the same ignominious fate as has befallen Anas, who had been using his undercover investigations for hidden selfish purposes.

Leaving this write-up sitting in my folder for about a week without sending it for publishing, it has emerged that the NDC have categorically refused to meet with the NPP to discuss the way forward for, and finally, disbanding, their infamous vigilante groups. Subsequently, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has decided to commence the process of disbanding the vigilante groups according as he promised.

Rockson Adofo