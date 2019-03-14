NSMQ2019 Qualifiers: Kalpohin Joins Tamale Islamic, Salaga SHS To Accra

Kalpohin Senior High School got a rare second chance in the qualifiers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ). After losing in their first contest, all was indeed over. But then, Bole SHS didn’t turn up for their contest, and Kalpohin, based in the Tamale metropolis got another chance to contest instead, being the highest scoring losing school.

They finished with 28 points, very impressive and the highest for the day in the region.

Tolon SHS and Dagbon State SHS trailed with 12 and 10 points respectively. : 12pts

In another contest, Salaga SHS made away with 19 points, not too impressive but it did the job.

T.I. AMASS, Salaga could stop them with 14 points. Presby SHS, Tamale only scored 12 points.

Tamale Islamic Science also booked their ticket with 25 points. They defeated Kalpohin who scored 20 points but made up for it later.

Business SHS scored 19 points and crushed out of the competition at its budding stage.

