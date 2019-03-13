Kof Adam petitions CID boss to investigate Rev Owusu Bempah's comments to Assassinate the President and Vice-President

13TH March 2019

The Director-General

Criminal Investigation Department

Ghana Police Service

Accra

Dear Madam,

PETITION: REV. OWUSU BEMPAH'S ALLEGATIONS OF A PLOT TO KILL THE PRESIDENT AND VICE-PRESIDENT OF GHANA

This Petition is to report and bring to your attention to investigate serious allegations of crime.

The Rev. Owusu Bempah, a popular Ghanaian preacher alleged on the OMAN FM on the 28th of February 2019 on its morning show hosted by one Akua Asabea Croppa that certain persons have been contracted to kill the President and Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana. He further said had personal knowledge of the details of the plot and the persons behind it.

I have enclosed to this letter a copy of the said interview.

Yours faithfully,

Kofi Adams



Extract of Owusu Bempah Interviews

Owusu Bempah

Even Jesus was insulted. All Ghanaians should listen to me. Former President John Dramani Mahama. He was someone respected a lot, but now I do not respect him anymore. I won't speak on just your station alone. From tomorrow onwards I would speak a lot. Why is Owusu Bempah saying this? Everybody heard the prophecy God spoke through me concerning the Nigerian elections. In that prophecy, I said the opposition leader would never win the elections. That is what God revealed to me. That Buhari who is the current sitting president would win again. Because all pastors have said that Buhari was going to lose that election. From Nigeria to Ghana. What God revealed to me is that Buhari would be victorious in the elections, I said this in my church even before the elections took place. It was a Sunday church service. When I said it, the following week Saturday the elections were held in Nigeria. I know what I am saying is even on social media. I know a lot of people have watched and heard it.

Based on that, a radio FM station called me. During the interview, I was asked concerning the issue and I told him what had been revealed to me. After the program yesterday, President John Dramani Mahama and his people had a meeting about me because during my speech I said 2020 President Mahama cannot win the elections ever. A certain meeting has been held and it and I want to talk about that meeting that was held on this station. I am saying this as Owusu Bempah I have seen. That they have hired people to kill me. And they have said that they would do whatever is in their power to eliminate President Nana Akufo-Addo, as well as the vice president and our Papa Kennedy Agyapong and Chairman Wontumi. In total, they are 5 people. Ghanaian should take serious note of what I am saying.

Someone would ask, Pastor what you are saying, was it revealed to you by God or you were told by human being? God revealed it to me. What has really shocked me is that this issue has been brought to me before me again and I am shocked today. My brothers and sisters, at the appropriate time I would come to Oman FM to explain where all this issue is coming from. What God had revealed to me apart from this is that a fellow human being who is an NDC supporter has told me this same information and as such, I cannot even go out of my house not because I am afraid but because I am totally shocked.

Interviewer

Question: Aside you getting the revelation, behind the whole meeting, someone came back to tell you that this is the plan that has been orchestrated towards you and these big men whose name you have mentioned, thus the chairman, Nana Addo H.E the President, H.E. The Vice President Alhaji Bawumia and chairman Wontumi?

Owusu Bempah: That is all about the issue you have said, the revelation I had was that some people had come to my house as armed robbers. I counted up to 8 people. But what I am saying now is from a big man in NDC who gave the message to someone to inform me. But I am very careful because what happened was that when I was speaking, I said Nana Addo would be victorious in 2020 elections and that by God's I as long as me Owusu Bempah I am alive, any kind of prayers I can pray for Nana Addo and NPP to win 2020 election I would do. Because I know the good works that Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo is doing, and I know the sort of good governance the NPP does. Again, I know the good things President Nana Addo has placed in his ways that very soon in this year the people of Ghana would know that indeed things are moving on and Ghanaians would be happy.

Interviewer

Question: Papa, your grace is you not being political and also campaigning to support H.E The President because he is the current sitting president?

Owusu Bempah Madame, the way you see me if you are NDC or NPP if you do something that is not good I would say it. I respect humans but I am not afraid of humans. This is not campaign, this is human life. I have noticed that President Mahama thinks if he kills humans and becomes President, he doesn't think about human blood, He delights in becoming president, he doesn't care if people die, I am surprised “Indistinct Proverb”. I know what I am saying would bring problems, people would insult me. Even some NPP folks would say Owusu Bempah is troublesome but I am telling you, no one should play with this issue because the person who told me this issue is not a spirit, he's human. I don't want to mention names like I would say something for the Ghanaians to be surprised. Why should they orchestrate to kill me? God has not given my life to them so they cannot eliminate me. If he wants to be president he should make his mind to kill some people to be president.

These 5 people I have mentioned should all be vigilant, but as for me I would go to the President to inform him nobody should say Owusu Bempah, this issue I am talking about is because of politics or because I want to disgrace president Mahama, God forbid and God should repay me. I am holding a Bible if I am not telling the truth God should punish me. I Owusu Bempah, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Chairman Wontumi and Kennedy Agyapong, these 5 people have been targeted to be eliminated this year else Mahama cannot be president that's all I have said. How do I come in as a pastor? The reason why I came Is because, in 2016 all the things I said they didn't take me seriously, they thought I was just talking for talking sake, they thought I needed fame in Ghana before they realised all what God has said had come through. I have started again telling them that Ex-President Mahama cannot become president again. The same way they didn't take me serious in 2016 and all that I said came true concerning Buhari has come true, please let be careful with these sayings.

He says “If I Mahama cannot become president again then I would make a plan”

That is why they had a meeting yesterday night after I had finished speaking on Kasapa FM why should they do that (repeatedly 2x). If you read the Bible, it's the same thing Ahab and the wife Jezebel did. They said they would eliminate Elijah and Elijah fled. They couldn't eliminate Elijah

Interviewer Question: So Papa would you also run away? Owusu Bempah: God forbid (repeatedly 2x) I would never run away. I am waiting for the man who claims to be a man. They have tried to crash my car and they have tried to come to my home as armed robbers. They sent someone from Salaga to come stay in a hotel around East-Legon to follow my tracks, I mean why? If you want to be president does that mean you should kill human beings? If you talk they say the Pastor talks too much and that hes campaigning for Nana Addo.

Interviewer Question: Papa, have you informed the police.? Owusu Bempah answers, Maame, I am telling you the truth, some issues are there I don't take them seriously I feel they are just nonsense. But where this issue is coming from its serious. As to whether I should go to the police, I am first of all saying this on radio for them to hear to let former President Mahama to know that, the plan they have I Owusu Bempah I know. Apart from God opening my eyes to see, their own people have called to tell me. Why should they plan such a thing? If you speak they say this pastor he talks too much, and that this pastor likes to do politics, he should shut up so we also stop disturbing him. Everybody and their calling. God called Jeremiah that through him he would make and unmake a king. Everybody and their calling. I am doing my God-given job. No NPP person has contracted me to conduct campaign let alone come to sit radio to say what I want. May God punish me if it is so. All these things happening and the things the NDC are planning and the sort of thing Former President (8seconds silence)

Before I end, I plead with you all to take these things seriously, don't say Owusu Bempah talks too much. If I should tell you who told me about this matter, Madam, you would shout in the radio station. It is God who has allowed this to occur if it wasn't for God like the person won't speak out, the person walks with them, he is not my friend. I don't know what has gone wrong between them and this is not the first time “Indistinct Proverb”. I talk a lot but I have never spoken like the way I am doing right now,

Interviewer interjects: My program director Dr. Moses Okine say I should alert you that whenever you have time please pass through the radio station to express what you have seen and heard so that Ghanaians home and abroad can also hear what you have to say.

Owusu Bempah: Thank you, thank you.

Interviewer interjects: Before you leave Papa, can I ask as Ghanaian, is there something we can also do to ensure that you are safe?

Owusu Bempah: Before I answer that question please listen to this, when they were going to vote, to choose someone to become their flag bearer, some elders met with me, I won't mention names. I am speaking the truth, I won't lie to you. Those who were contesting with Mahama, I am telling all of Ghanaians to hear. I told them plan fact that whatever they do Mahama would emerge the winner. But 2020 President Mahama cannot become president again. They should forget. This should show us that I am serious and that I know what I have heard. I have never spoken on radio to accuse anyone before. Even if I call President Mahama, I address him by His Graciousness, but now I don't respect him anymore, I have come to know that he is a very bad person, (Interviewer interject slightly) I never knew he was like this, ever!

Ei errh, ok Thank you bye bye