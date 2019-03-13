Women Urged To Leverage ICT To Stay Relevant In Dynamic Working Space

The Communications Minister Hon Ursula Owusu- Ekuful and a Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West in Greater Accra has encouraged women to beef up themselves with Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

The Minister tasked women not to rest on their woes but work extra hard in order to acquire management skills to enable them participate in decision making in the country.

"Though women parliamentarians are doing well, we encourage more women to venture into politics and as well take up the challenge of becoming Member of Parliament, by so doing women's voices will be heard a lot more".

Hon. Owusu-Ekuful speaking to ModernGhana's Vida in Parliament during an event to mark the International Women's Day said a lot of women are gradually making it to top management positions.

She indicated that the telecom sector such as Airtel Tigo and Vodafone Ghana are a typical example of female dominance with women always occupying top positions.

She there are women who are heads of departments and have proven to the world that they can equally lead like the men.

"Gone were the days when we go for management meetings, and you could see that I am the only female against my male counterparts including the DCEs and MCEs as well.

"But for now issues have changed; and the day has taken a new trend; women are seen taking more challenging positions with bigger tasks in their line of duties, so this tells us that when we work harder, a lot more of us would get there," Hon. Owusu-Ekuful recounted.