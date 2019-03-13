Earthquake Can Strike Without A Warning—GhISEP

The Ghana Institute of Safety and Environmental Professionals (GhISEP) says an earthquake can be a silent visitor which mostly can occur without showing any signs.

The institute is asking the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to deepen its public awareness campaign or education on possible earth tremors.

The institute says it will help prepare citizens mind when an earthquake of significant magnitude occurs.

According to GhISEP, earthquakes can happen without any warning resulting in fires outbreaks and damage to roads including landslides in our part of the world.

In a press statement signed by the President of the institute, it urges NADMO to create more opportunities to increase public awareness on what to expect and can do to minimize the effect of the earthquake in the unlikely event of its happening.

However, GhISEP suggested some ways to minimize the consequences of an earthquake below:

Drop to your hands and knees;

Cover your head and neck with your arms;

Crawl as far as needed to reach a cover for falling objects;

Hold on to any sturdy furniture until the shaking stops.

In addition, inhabitants of earthquake prone areas must prepare, survive and restore by observing the following tit bits in order to stay safe when an earthquake or tremor threatens:

1. Prepare (Now)

a. Secure items such as televisions and wall hangings

b. Heavy and breakable items should be stored on low shelves

c. Practice drop, cover and hold on with family and work colleagues

d. Pick safe places in each room of your home, workplace or school

e.Consider retrofitting or reinforcing parts of the building to correct structural defects that will make it vulnerable to collapse during an earthquake

f. Save phone numbers of emergency services

g. Have an emergency preparedness kit

2. Survive (During)

a. Drop, Cover and Hold on

b. If inside, stay there until the shaking stops. Do not run outside.

c. If in bed, stay there and cover your head neck with pillow.

d. If in a vehicle, stop in a clear area that is away from buildings, utility lines, trees, overpassing or underpasses.

e. Stay inside with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops.

f.If you are in a modern building expect the fire alarms and sprinklers to go of Do not use lift or elevators

g. If near slopes, cliffs or mountains, be alert for falling rocks and landslides

3. Restore (After)

a. Check yourself for injuries and provide help if you have the training (basic first aid)

b. If in a damaged building, go outside and quickly move away from the building

c. Do not enter damaged building

d. If you are trapped, cover your mouth. Send a text, bang on a wall or pipe or use a whistle instead of shouting so that rescuers can locate you.

e. You can also call the emergency services when possible.