GRA Boss,Two Others Still At Post

The management of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has refuted reports that its Commissioner- General and two other commissioners have been asked to resign.

In a statement signed by the Assistant Commissioner of the Communication and Public Affairs Department, Kwasi Bobie- Ansah, the Commissioner- General and all his Commissioners are still at post and carrying out their normal duties of ensuring the maximization of revenue for national development.

This follows a publication in the ‘Daily Statesman’ of Tuesday 12th March, 2019 with a banner headline “BIG CHANGES AT GRA, Commissioner-General, Two Commissioners Out”.

The statement noted that the publication does not reflect the situation on the ground adding, "publication has no factual basis."

Read Full Statement Below:

GRA - NO CHANGES IN TOP MANAGEMENT

The attention of the Management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been drawn to a publication in the ‘Daily Statesman’ of Tuesday 12th March, 2019 with a banner headline “BIG CHANGES AT GRA, Commissioner-General, Two Commissioners Out”. The publication sought to create the erroneous impression that the Commissioner-General and two of his Commissioners have been “cleared from office”.

Management of GRA wishes to state that the publication does not reflect the situation on the ground. The publication has no factual basis because the Commissioner- General and all his Commissioners are still at post and carrying out their normal duties of ensuring the maximization of revenue for national development.

Management of GRA wishes to advise the media that such misleading publications affect the morale of staff and have negative impact on revenue mobilisation. It is therefore important for the media to be circumspect in their reportage of such sensitive issues.

We wish to emphasise that Top Management and staff of the Authority are focused on achieving the 2019 revenue target. Therefore, such publications which distract attention should be avoided.

...SIGNED...

KWASI BOBIE-ANSAH

ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER

COMMUNICATION & PUBLIC AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT