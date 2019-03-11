Earth Moving Equipment To Be Tracked, Licensed To Fight Galamsey- Transport Ministry

The Ministry of Transport says all earth moving equipment such as excavators, bulldozers and others would be tracked by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) to ensure they are licensed and registered with the Drivers Vehicle and Licensing Authority.

In a statement signed by the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the move was part of the ministries effort to sanitise and regularise mining operations in the country as mandated by law.

According to the Ministry, owners of earth moving equipment, as well as those who hire these equipment, are to license and register their equipment with the DVLA not later than 31st March 10, 2019.

The ministry further advised all affected persons and institutions to take note that ‘‘a person who uses or keeps a motor vehicle or trailer not being an exempt motor vehicle on a road when particulars of the motor vehicle or trailer have not been entered in the register maintained by the licensing authority in accordance with section 39 of the Road Traffic Act, 2004, Act 683, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding 250 penalty units or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 12 months or to both.’’