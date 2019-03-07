62 Years After Independence In Ghana, A Period To Increase The Range Of Human Choices And Reap Our Retirement Benefits

6th March 2019 celebration marks the 62 year after independence. And It should be the period to reaping our retirement benefits and citizens enjoying a comfortable livelihood. That is to say, independence is about having sufficient means for a comfortable livelihood.

The celebration of Ghana's independence should not be made to appear like a mere exercise or a formality.

Rather, it should represent a reflection of what triggered the need for independence.

Independence celebration should demonstrate a comfortable life of citizens. Anything less makes it an independence curse. Independence day should reflect the ingredients of independence which our

forefathers yearned for and fought for.

Happiness, peace, Justice, freedom that they wanted Africans to enjoy. They did not want the African child to be treated as second fiddles. They did not want the African child to be seen as a tabula rasa. They wanted African

children to be seen as equally capable of competing with the continents and control their own affairs. That is the liberation of Africa Dr. Kwame Nkrumah envisaged.

When we look at the countless number of people who stood in the

roasting weather to celebrate mother Ghana, that shows the zeal in

Ghanaians and the happiness of a free state.

Yet things are really falling apart. Old men are still in offices and

blocking the chances of the youth. Selected few are enjoying

exorbitant privileges at the expense of the tax payer.

Things are falling apart, the situation thus standing because these

leaders in whom we trusted too much have turned against each other

striving for leadership.

Whose gonna care for the poor vagrants on the streets who beg for

foods and sleep in kiosks and ghettos. If leaders are insensitive and

indifferent to the suffering of others, then Our independence is a

"polished slavery", slavery in disguise. The bourgeoisies continues

to exploit the proletariats(A landlord/landlady taking an astronomical

monies for a house with no proper housing facilities), the rich

continues to be richer and the poor continues to be poorer.

If our independence and it's accompanying phenomenon such as

democracy and the leadership structures it carries, allow some

selected few to sleep in big mansions and luxurious cars to the

detriment of the masses and make majority of its citizens beggars,

then the independence we celebrate is a camouflage , it is slavery in

disguise.

If you are a leader and your biggest dream is to be in luxurious

cars at the suffering of others, then you are the poorest man on

earth. Ambassadors of poverty are the political elites in air

conditioned chambers and exotic cars with tearful stories of rip

offs,tucked away from their impoverish constituencies,lying prostrate

With death traps of roads, unwholesome water for drinking, Candle for

light, Underneath trees as schools, blatant lies and promises as

policies. Such a person is as poor as a church mouse. In fact, he has

a poor mind.

Today, the black man is not fettered and physically mistreated by the

whitesmen . Instead, politically, emotionally and psychologically the

Black man is ill treated by his own black man. Anti-slavery

international Report shows that 40.3 million peopl are in modern

slavery across the world. 9.1 million people are in modern slavery in

Africa and 4.1 million people in slavery are exploited by governments.

In Ghana, most graduates are forced to work against their will, people

are recruited for the purposes of exploitation. Politicians harbouring

people for the purposes of exploitation, using violence, threats or

coercion through groups such as Delta Forces, Invisible Forces

terrorists, and many emerging ones.

violence and threats is a common phenomena in Ghana.

There are countless number of impoverished communities and people who

drink dirty water like "dogs". It's crystal clear that beyond every

successful and wealthy politicians lies a poor person who will have to

borrow money for a medical treatment and falls into debt with no hope

of help from corrupted authorities.

Today's slavery is more of people being exploited and completely

controlled by politicians and are unable to leave with limited

choices.

Additionally, responsible minds waste their time on specious and hazy

argument trying to win a point even if all fact are against them just

because of politics. Even

responsible literates think in the lenses of NDC and NPP instead of

waking up and smelling the coffee. Justice and truth has faded to the

shadows realm.

It is good to be politically active with the hope that we can change

society or government for the better but we don't have to sit back and

relax thinking that politics can change our lives for the better if we

are not willing to trigger the change that we are looking for. Bad

politics can destroy lives more than you could imagine.

Graduates who should know better are used as a bait or a tool by

politicians to achieve their hidden political motives.

Let's eschew political football and political fanaticism. Let's do

away favouritism and nepotism if we believe in our motto "freedom and

justice".

You and I can do something good for mother Ghana. You and I have a

role to play in the change that we are looking for. You and I can make

Ghana reach the zenith of development and It requires a change in the

individual level of consciousness and a stronger constitution and rule

of law which will not allow corruption to thrive and rife.

Thank YOU

Prince Ayerakwa.

A concerned citizen.