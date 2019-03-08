Ghana Is In Good Health, Ghana Is Working Again—Majority Leader

Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonus, the Majority Leader for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs has said that the economy and other management sectors under the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led- administration has been a success so far.

Hon. Mensah Bonsu said that "our Nation is in good health, Ghana is working again, Ghana our beloved country is on the accelerated root".

Hon. Mensah Bonsu giving his final comments of the just President's State of the Nation Address (SONA) noted that not only the economy is functional, but other sectors like agriculture, education, among others are as well booming. Hon. Mensah Bonus speaking on the floor of Parliament at before the break for the 62nd Independence Day celebration indicated that some sectors like the Nation Builders Corp, which expected to have employed over a hundred thousand people in 2018 are a remarkable one to note as an achievement for the government.

"The Youth Employment Agency again in 2018, engaged over 107, 000 youths unto various employments modules and 2019, additional 125,000 youth would be recruited, to add to the number of trained teachers, nurses, policemen, and women, military officers, fire service personnel, Immigration officers among others. "One of the biggest ac is Planting for Food initiative that has created employed for about 3,000 people," the Majority Leader said. "The Development Authorities are coming up with the creation of new jobs in 2019 including the newly created regions well as created jobs for people.

He said this clearly indicates the NPP administration is will be generating in the regions of about 400 thousand employments. "Public workforce as well has been motivated as the government increased salaries by 11% in 2018, at the beginning of this year we have increased another 10%, in addition, pensions have also been increased" the Majority Leader disclosed. "The constitution makes education a right and not a privilege and that is the language of Article 34: 2, I will believe like the President Nana Addo Dankwa will indicate that our education sector is on the good cause".

"We are on the nation, one people, with one destiny, we may criticize and indeed we must criticize because we are not angels, but let us criticize to reform in order not to destroy. The Majority Leader, urged the Minority in Parliament to criticize judiciously, and noted that as Ghana is moving forward, "we have to criticize based on facts, but not on political witch hunting levels, and undesirable propaganda".