One Minute Ordeal At DVLA; Never Again

The Author

I experienced another unwarranted unjustifiable rudeness and senseless display of zero professionalism at a Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) office some time ago.

And they are not alone. I get similar or worst treatment when I visit most public institutions. Do they think it’s their grandfathers or grandmothers alone who sacrificed for Ghana’s independence? Or was it their grandfathers and grandmothers alone that were traded in the slave trade? Forgive me.

So there was this woman at the accounts office who seemed to be tired of her work and perhaps may not regret her actions if she lost her job. I’m saying she may not regret because her attitude didn’t seem like someone who cares about keeping her job.

What did I do? I actually wanted to pay money. The very money which accumulated put food on her table. Maybe she could not understand or appreciate that reality. But I’m very sure she would appreciate if she lost her job.

I’m not a fan of public institutions so I’m very hesitant about going to their offices for obvious reasons. However, there are somethings that one can’t do without visiting these offices. And it’s not as if anyone goes there as a matter of choice; there are actually no alternative.

They’re the sole providers of those ‘essential’ services. Isn’t that the more reason why they should treat human beings with respect? Anyway, let me continue with my one-minute ordeal with this woman.

She literally blurted at me as though I had done something wrong. I was supposed to pay some amount to get a new license. They claimed they had a new software which didn’t appear to sync with the old one that had my details. So I was supposed to pay additional fees to basically reregister for the new one.

I was given some invoice and had my money but this woman wouldn’t accept the payment few minutes past 3pm because she had closed. It was strange to me but seemed very normal for those around then. And I’m sure they were surprised why I couldn’t understand that.

One of them said I should go and come tomorrow. I asked him if he had any idea where I came from; how I managed to find time that particular day; and whether I will be available ‘tomorrow’ as he was comgesting [my word to express a command that come across as a suggestion]. Without rendering any apologies for the mess they had caused with the supposed software change, they instead decided to frustrate, bully, cheat, extort from, disrespect, and belittle unsuspecting drivers who had no hand in the mishap.

While I absolutely have no issue with her closing to clients at 3 pm I have every issue with how she managed the situation. She probably assumed I was regular at their premises or conversant with their modus operandi. Thankfully wasn’t any of those and never wish to be.

For some strange reasons it seems most workers at DVLA too cold and disregardful for anyone to want to spend a minute with them (professionally of course; perhaps they are more ‘humane’ outside work). Apart from this woman’s display of wanton folly, I witnessed a couple of impropriety at the premises.

I saw with my own eyes an officer being handed cash to pass a prospective driver undergoing driving test. Interestingly, a look at the faces and demeanor of the officers around suggested nothing better than greedy unprofessional extortionists. It appeared a common happening and perhaps the only one that found something wrong with it was me. Commercial drivers especially and anyone who has conducted practical driving tests will bear me out.

This explains why they simply won’t simplify their operations and give options for clients to have control somehow. I wonder if they get some gratification from frustrating people. Are they not supposed to treat their clients nicely? Or their clients are not ‘customers’ because they have no alternatives? Hm!

Their cups will be full before they know. If you find yourself in any of these institutions that simply can’t treat people with dignity, just understand that you’ll definitely find yourself in another’s ‘office’ and will expect to be treated with respect. It’s a duty, even a responsibility, to unconditionally treat fellow human beings with dignity. That starts and ends with our individual actions. Change starts with the little actions and inactions of you and I. Treat people nicely as a matter of obligation, not as a matter of option. I doubt this is too much to ask.

By: Mustapha Bin Usman

The author is a writer, entrepreneurship expert, business and life coach, entrepreneur, farmer, trainer, and teacher. You may contact him via email: [email protected] or on Mobile/ WhatsApp: +233 246 134 798 or visit his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/theusmanconsulting/