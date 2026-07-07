Parliament suspends sitting on Friday for MPs to participate in National Day of General Cleaning

Parliament will not sit on Friday, July 10, to enable Members of Parliament to participate in the National Day of General Cleaning declared by the government following the recent floods.

The suspension forms part of efforts to support the nationwide clean-up exercise announced by the Presidency for seven flood-affected regions.

The exercise is expected to bring together government officials, security agencies, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, waste management companies and members of the public to clean communities and reduce the risk of future flooding.

Communicating the decision on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 7, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin directed that the House suspend its sitting for the day.

"I direct that this House will not sit on Friday, 10th July 2026. Other necessary arrangements will be communicated to honourable members," he said.

The Presidency on Monday declared Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, as National General Cleaning Days under the theme, "Our Actions, Our Future: Cleaning Ghana after the floods."

President John Dramani Mahama also directed Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, chief executive officers of public institutions and other government officials to lead the exercise in their respective communities.

Speaker Bagbin, however, stressed that Parliament would continue to perform its constitutional mandate despite the suspension of Friday's sitting.

He further tasked parliamentary committees responsible for environment, local government, sanitation, health and disaster management to intensify their oversight responsibilities and work with relevant state institutions to address the recurring causes of flooding.

"Beyond our participation in this national exercise, Parliament will continue to discharge its constitutional responsibilities through its legislative, representative, and oversight functions...

"I urge the committees responsible for environment, local government, sanitation, health and disaster management to continue their oversight engagements and collaborate with the appropriate institutions to examine the underlying causes of recurrent flooding and interventions to build resilience against future disasters," directed the Speaker.

The two-day national exercise will focus on desilting choked drains, clearing roads of sand and debris, cleaning markets, lorry parks, recreational parks and other public spaces, as well as removing waste from communal collection points in the affected regions.