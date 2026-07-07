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23-year-old Nigerian medical graduate killed in Russian strike on Ukraine

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Tragedy 23-year-old Nigerian medical graduate killed in Russian strike on Ukraine
TUE, 07 JUL 2026

A 23-year-old Nigerian medical graduate has died after reportedly sustaining injuries during a Russian aerial attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, the Nigerian government has confirmed.

The victim, identified as Nnani Adaobi Marian, was a graduate of Kharkiv National Medical University.

Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced her death in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 7.

The Ministry said it is working with relevant authorities and Nigeria's diplomatic missions to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and provide assistance to the bereaved family.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received with profound sadness the news of the death of Miss Nnani Adaobi Marian, a 23-year-old Nigerian medical graduate of Kharkiv National Medical University, who reportedly succumbed to injuries sustained during a Russian aerial attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine," part of the statement read.

The Federal Government extended its sympathies to the deceased's family, friends, colleagues and the Nigerian community affected by the tragedy, praying for strength and comfort for all those mourning her loss.

The Ministry also reiterated Nigeria's call for an immediate end to the conflict, stressing the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis peacefully.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria reiterates its deep concern over the continuing loss of civilian lives arising from the ongoing conflict and renews its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities. Nigeria urges all parties to embrace dialogue, diplomacy, and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter," the statement said.

The government further assured Nigerians abroad of its commitment to their welfare, saying it would continue to monitor developments closely while providing the necessary consular support through its diplomatic missions.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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