The Historical Battle Of 2020

Unless John Dramani Mahama intends to contest 2024 if he loses 2020, one way or the other, we will have a one-term president in the history of this country come December 7, 2020. As to whom it will be, only time, campaign messages, and the thumps of Ghanaians will tell.

Yesterday, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) gave a resounding victory to John Dramani Mahama to lead them into the 2020 general elections. He won over 95% of the total votes cast by the NDC delegates yesterday. In fact, Prof. Joshua Alabi, a contestant jokingly said that the gap was too much.

Umaru Sanda Amadu Of Citi FM/TV calls Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah the ultimate loser of yesterday’s elections. Some people too have commended Prof. Joshua Alabi for coming second even though his performance was awkwardly awful.

Some political commentators have already said that for John Mahama to choose a running mate from amongst those who contested him, Prof Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah, and Nurudeen Iddrisu as his running mate for 2020 will be politically suicidal.

Well, we wait to see who John Mahama will eventually select as his running mate. In the meantime, can you imagine what John Mahama’s campaign message will be? Don’t forget, he campaigned on his previous achievements and projections in the last elections but he was indescribably rejected by Ghanaians. So, is he now going to compare his achievements to that of Nana Addo and convince Ghanaians that he is better off leading us or how will he refine his message?

So, just as Ghanaians have always done, they will definitely make a choice between the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leaving the so-called smaller parties crawling for the scraps of the votes on December 7.

Now, remember John Dramani Mahama has already served one term from 2012 to 2016 after which he was painfully and tragically unseated by Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo.

Adamantly, he is back to face Nana Addo again in the 2020 elections. In fact, based on historical facts, let's sideline the likes of not to mention any names but the smaller political parties. Because their end results will just be like Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and co (no offence)

The question is, is it going to be a battle of practical ideas to build the future of Ghana or just a comparison of the previous glory which does not bring food to the table?

Whatever the case will be, the ‘discerning’ voting class among Ghanaians will have to make a choice.

John Dramani Mahama is one-term temporarily retired president and Nana Addo is a one-term active president. Now, whoever loses the battle of 2020 is forever sent home. So, who is it going to be?

Is the sun so hot that Ghanaians need the umbrella badly or it is just that the elephant is just not good enough?

YUSSIF AHMED

[email protected]

GHANA INSTITUTE OF JOURNALISM