Papaye Opens Awudome Branch

The largest fast foods and restaurant service provider, Papaye Fast Food Limited has launched another branch at Awudome Round-about near Bethel Emporium in Greater Accra region.

This brings to six (6) the number of branches that the company has in the country. The other branches are located in Tesano, Spintex road, Tema, Lapaz and Osu.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Devine Kwadwo Asiedu, said the new branch would serve as a total food solution to the people of Awudome and its environs.

"Consumers will have the opportunity to access world-class facilities, excellent service delivery, and customer service", he said.

Mr Asiedu noted that the company’s vision was to transform the food industry in the country by providing quality food in hygienic conditions and in an environmentally friendly manner.

“We are currently one of the fastest growing fast food entities in the country with a track record of excellent food service delivery and unique customer orientation. Our facilities are also conducive to any form of gathering,” he intimated.

According to him, the company over the years has been a good corporate citizen and fulfilled all our statutory obligations.

“We have paid our taxes, social security contributions regularly, sponsored educational and health events just to mention a few. We have also received awards for being good corporate citizens, the most recent being the restaurant of the year 2018, during the Ghana Business Awards ", he posited.

Mr. Divine Kwadwo Asiedu assured customers in Awudome, North Kaneshie, Kaneshie, Bubuashie, Darkuman, Odorkor, industrial area and Kwame Nkrumah circle that his company will not compromise on it's standard, quality, comfort, affordability as well as a touch of Ghanaian hospitality.

The Executive Chairman of the company, Dr. Samir Karmoni, announced that the fast food provider intended to increase its branches by opening another branch at Haatso by the end of 2019 in a bid to bring its services to the doorstep of its customers around Haatso and its environs, and also provide more job opportunities for the youth.

"Apart from increasing our reach to customers, we also want to complement the government’s efforts to create jobs," he stated.

Papaye started its operation as a food joint for 28 years now with 6 branches and with total workforce of over 600.