The World, Life And Man's Duty

Mankind, a sojourner on earth whom has unduly forgotten his purpose. Life, a spacious playing field where he would oftentimes be tested to ascertain how well he might remain steadfast of being righteous while in this transient world. Then comes modernity, a tool which has made life so flabbergasting, but has also decrypted and reoriented man's conscience to averse the innate duty.

In fact, we think with our wherewithal we could be so reckless, irresponsible and sacrilegious in this world. Who cares? After death, we will be wallowing in the mud! This is a gross demonstration of utter weakness of the soul! Why do most CEOs emplace pragmatic systems into their cooperate environment? It's obviously to obligate their subordinates to execute their task competently. So how much more The All-Knowing? Do you think we are just created for nothing, without a purpose and won't be measured? Or just to eat, drink, sleep, work and bring children into the world only? Man is consigned to a duty. He's expected to do all the aforementioned plus foremost being dutiful to his soul and God. Allah needs our professionalism, fairness and accountability before He would admit us into the abode full of perennial enjoyment. Unless we have created our own Paradise or Hell and Judgement before being aloof would hold a meaning!

Our limited life must be lived rationally. Remember, You only live once! If there is any chance, it mustn't be the time to fiddle with any opportunity of doing good and living righteously. The world we live in is a Prison to the believers and full of amusement to those who are oblivious of their duty to God! Must this be deciphered again?

NB: Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. Ecclesiastes 12:13.

© Abdur Rahman Odoi Anum Pobee