Up And Coming Artistes Mourn Zylofon's Willie Roi

The entire creative arts industry are mourning the death of a key player, Willie Roi.

It was sad last sunday when the shocking news was announced and the entire social media space was awashed with condolences from fellow artists, industry players and music fans.

This morning, Up and Coming Artistes Association of Ghana (UAAG) has joined mourners to express their appreciation to the family of the veteran musician and producer Kwesi Wilson, popularly known as Willie Roi who died last week at the age of 60.

President and Founder of UAAG, Ama Adomah Obidiaba, popularly known as Yopoo speaking to this reporter said the association is deeply saddened by the sudden death of the veteran and wishes his soul eternal rest.

“One of the greatest producers who helped in the growth of Daddy Lumba is gone. Honestly, I am still finding it difficult to believe he's dead. I am still in shock. Rest in peace Roi.” she said.

"I'm heartbroken; the music industry will miss him. His demise has left us with some little gap, if not big in the industry. He didn't only sing and produce but also inspired other artists and also helped in educating showbiz enthusiasts on radio at large. On behalf of members of UAAG, we would like to express our condolences to the family.” Mr. Allen Kwaku Fabien, Vice President of the association chipped in.

The association also promised to attend his one-week celebration on the 17th of February to show their last respect, support and mourn with the family.

Willie Roi until his death was the Head of Zylofon Arts Club. Roi will be remembered for his controversial and instrumental role in the formation of the company and his strong agitation for the rights of some musicians in the country.

With a career of 40 years, Roi worked with artists like Daddy Lumba, Fela, Sunny Ade, Sunny Okussuns, etc. as an Engineer, Producer, and a Keyboardist.

May his soul find eternal rest.