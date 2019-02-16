Ghana's Ambassador Present Credentials To Armenian President

The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ghana to the Republic of Armenia, Dr Lesley Akyaa Opoku Ware, has presented her credentials to the President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian in Yerevan, capital of Armenia.

Sarkissian congratulated and wished success to the newly appointed Ambassador and expressed confidence that she would use her huge experience to develop the relations between the two countries.

He said Armenia attaches great importance to the development of the relations with African countries, including the revitalization of the relations with the Republic of Ghana.

Sarkissian and Opoku Ware spoke broadly about the opportunities for a mutually beneficial cooperation in different areas and the necessity to raise the level of mutual recognizability.

Both have identified, among perspective areas, Agriculture, Information Technology and Education where the two countries have potential for deepening bilateral cooperation.

They also agreed to maintain close contacts, promote political dialogue, conduct consultations between the foreign ministries; and the two countries will provide a firm working basis for mutual cooperation.

On her turn, Opoku-Ware said her office would work towards strengthening the relationship between Armenia and Ghana; and strive to realize the full potential for multifaceted economic collaboration.

Dr Lesley Akyaa Opoku Ware is resident in Moscow.

—GNA