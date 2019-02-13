MTN, Aftown Launch Music App To Generate Cash for Artistes

MTN in partnership with Aftown Experience Africa, has launched the “Aftown Music Application” to generate revenue for their output.

The App will give music lovers an opportunity to access and download music at very ridiculously cheaper rates.

The Senior Manager of Products and Services, MTN Ghana, Bless Sefenu Agordjo said the collaboration with Aftown was part of the company’s commitment towards delivering ideas and services to the creative arts industry.

He noted the launch was in direct consonance with the vision of MTN Ghana to deliver quality services to its customers through digitalisation.

“Our partnership with Aftown is a testament of our vision to give our customers a true music experience, which also allows performers and artistes to benefit from their works,” Mr. Agordjo stated.

He added that MTN Ghana, through initiatives such as the “Hit Maker” reality show, realised that there was a thriving and highly diverse music industry fuelled by young and vibrant individuals within the country and beyond.

According to him, the move marked a new chapter in the music and creative arts industry and would benefit all stakeholders and interested parties, especially this year that MTN Ghana was celebrating its customers.

Founder of Aftown Experience Africa, Jefferson Seneadza said after the sudden demise of the late Ghanaian Highlife Musician, Daasebre Dwamena, he thought of developing an idea to benefit artistes while they were alive as well as music lovers.

He disclosed that Aftown had made GH¢128,000.00 earnings for Ghanaian artistes and recorded 2.3 million hits in Ghana and the African Diaspora last year.

About Aftown App

Aftown Experience Africa is a musical platform that streams Ghanaian and African songs and provides music lovers with different genre of music at low rates.

The Application, which currently has more than 50,000 subscribers, allows users to access music from Ghana and the Diaspora at a cost of GH¢0.20 per day, GH¢0.70 per week and GH¢2.50 per month.

Artistes signed onto the Application are entitled to 70 per cent of all payments made while Aftown is entitled to the remaining 30 per cent.