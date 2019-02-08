Satan Or The Devil Is A Human Being Living With Us On Earth

It's very common to hear people say that every bad thing comes from the devil. Satan or the devil is continuously being accused of tempting a person to do bad things. The question is, who is Satan or the devil?

If we take this from a philosophical point of view, then we can really talk about a certain devil sitting in the head of a person and forcing him to do various nonsense things. In this case, Satan or the devil is a man living on the same earth as everyone.

There is even the expression that I was lured by the devil or a demon, meaning that a person was possessed by a demon at the time of the act. He was subdued and couldn't resist the temptation of doing evil.

Many people know about this inner devil, the sort of inner voice that persuades and nudges or justifies a bad deed, but not everyone understands how this phenomenon is easy to overcome.

Satan is constantly trying to overcome the people of God, destroying the barriers that separate him from the world. Ancient Israel fell into sin when it dared to enter into forbidden relations with pagans. Modern Israel has not escaped such seduction.

“For unbelievers whose god of this century has blinded their minds so that the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of the invisible God, does not shine for them” (2 Cor. 4: 4).

Anyone who is not devoted to Christ with all his heart is a servant of Satan.

If the light of truth has not penetrated into a person’s heart, he will certainly reach for sin and tend to cherish and justify it. A person with a renewed heart experiences a hatred for sin and resolutely resists it.

When believers prefer the society of the wicked and atheists, they put themselves in danger. With the help of the internet and irresistible dangers surrounding us, Satan's secret tricks are sweeping men and women into the abyss.

And they, not aware that such a society brings them only harm, begin to become like the world in character, words, and deeds, become blind, more and more lose the ability to distinguish truth from lies.

With sincere prayer and fellowship with God, Solomon attained wisdom, which amazed the whole world. But when he turned away from the source of his strength and began to rely only on himself, he became a victim of temptation.

The wonderful abilities bestowed on this wisest king turned him into a more effective weapon of the soul destroyer.

Although Satan is constantly striving to blind the minds of people, Christians should always remember that they are fighting not against blood and flesh, but against authorities, the rulers of this darkness of the age, and the spirits of evil.

(Eph. 6:12 ).

Satan embarked on Christ with the most crafty and powerful temptations but invariably suffered defeat. Jesus fought for our own good. The victories He won helped us to become winners. Christ extends his hand to all who turn to Him for help.

Many believe that the effect of the magnitude of lies has defeated the truth. Just take it that way but the truth is, there is no comfort or happiness in deception or lies. They feel restless like a ship being tossed in a storm on the sea but they don't show it.

They make their situation worse as they commit more crimes and use God's name to cover up their clandestine crimes. Tragedies and calamities don't strike without meaning. Man is responsible. Now they call it climatic change or natural disaster.

The tempter or Satan can't defeat anyone if the person does not obey him. He has no power over the will of man; he cannot make him sin.

The devil (Man), can cause pain to a person, but your soul belongs to God, thus; you can survive if you refuse to bow for him.

Inspired by the victory of Christ, His followers must fight courageously against sin and the devilish plans of Men (Satan.)