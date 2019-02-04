Probe Bryan Acheampong Over Ayawaso West Wuogon Violence – IDEG To Police

A Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr Kwesi Jonah has charged the police to probe the Minister of State in charge of National Security, Mr Bryan Acheampong, for the violent attacks during the by-elections at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency last week.

His comments come after the Abetifi MP said the gunmen involved in the shooting incident at La-Bawaleshie during the election on Thursday, 31 January 2019 were National Security operatives.

Mr Bryan Acheampong.

A similar shooting incident at the residence of the opposition NDC’s candidate, Delali Kwesi Brempong, barely an hour after polls had been opened, left about 6 members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) injured.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) subsequently pulled out of the election due to the shooting incident and an assault on Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George.

IDEG has, therefore, condemned the violence, describing it as an affront to the country’s democracy.

Dr Jonah who believes the violence could escalate during the 2020 general elections if not tackled by security agencies, said if Bryan Acheampong was able to link the gunmen to the National Security, thenthe police has to invite him for questioning.

“If someone has been able to own up, the police must invite that person…the law is a respecter of no person,” Dr Jonah told Kwame Minkah, Host of Ete Sen on Radio XYZ 93.1 Monday morning.

Asked if the police can find the masked men, Dr Jonah mentioned Mr Acheampong as the only person who can help the police to unveil the heavily built men.

“That person who said he knows them can show the real identity of the masked men,” he added.

Meanwhile, a former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Professor Emmanuel Martey, has condemned in no uncertain terms the attacks on NDC members during the by-elections.

Prof Martey, who described the shooting as “cruel” and “monstrous” said “the violence and insecurity that day ridiculed the democratic credentials of this nation” and expressed shock at the “presence of masked heavily built men under the guise of National Security at some polling stations.”

“The participation of these men at the by-election was unnecessary and no amount of security explanation can justify such a cruel and monstrous display of security,” he added.

“Are we ridiculing the rule of law in this country? How could members of parliament, also leaders of this country, be assaulted for no crime committed and guns shot in a private house on an election day to disrupt voting at the La-Bawaleshie Presbyterian polling station near the house where the guns were fired? ” he quizzed.

In what seems to be what some Ghanaians have been saying to him, Prof Martey said: “When good people keep quiet, evil people take over. Enough is enough. We’re not in a jungle state.”