"We Shall Not Recognize 'Heartless' Lydia Alhassan As MP-Elect" - Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency wants the Electoral Commission(EC) to annul the by-election held in the area because of the violence that led to the paarty’s withdrawal from the elections.

The party in a statement said it will not accept the results of the poll, in which the New Patriotic Party’s candidate polled 68.30% of the votes.

Delali Kwasi Brempong, the NDC' candidate, polled 5, 341 votes representing 30.52%.

“We shall not recognize the heartless NPP candidate, Lydia Alhassan as MP-elect since the entire process was a sham. We call on the electoral Commission to annul the result of the by-election since the election was conducted under questionable circumstances including the warlike environment” the party said in a statement signed by NDC Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency chairman, Aborbi-Ayitey Bismark.

The Electoral Commission had said the by-election was peaceful because the shooting incidents were not recorded at the commission’s polling centres.

But the Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC supported calls for a Judicial Committee of enquiry to be allowed to investigate the shooting incident “to give hope and trust in our future democratic journey.”

“Failure to do this we in the NDC will have no other option but to meet the NPP boot for boot in any election the Jean Mensa-led EC will conduct under the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo government,” the statement said.

It also disputed the government's claims that the security personnel on duty were deployed by National Security.

The Minister of State in-charge-of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, said the deployment of security personnel described by onlookers as intimidating was “standard to all by-elections.”

But the party described the personnel as “masked thugs riding in police vehicles.”

The personnel were at the centre of a shooting incident near a La Bawaleshie polling centre that temporarily disrupted the polls.

The area was said to be close to the residence of the NDC Parliamentary Candidate.

Mahama’s warning

Former president John Mahama has warned that his party will resist future attempts by the government to police elections with excessive security.

Over the weekend, Mr. Mahama said the government will face the wrath of “the people” if it dares deploy “hoodlums” clothed in security uniforms.

Source: Citinewsroom.com | Ghana