Adam Bona Presents 21 Questions For Gov’t on Masked Ayawaso Security Operatives

Many have blamed last Thursday’s disturbances that rocked the Ayawaso West Wougon by-election on the inefficiency and poor handling of matters by National Security (NS) operatives stationed on the election grounds. The security agencies have come under intense criticisms as a result but what really went wrong?

Security Analyst, Adam Bona is demanding answers and wants both the government and authorities at the National Security to answer the following 21 questions:

What's the name of the commander who led the supposed NS operatives into the deadly shootings at Labawalashie? What is the level training/Rank of the commander who leads them, if any Who issued the instructions to shoot At what point did NS pick Intel on individuals with deadly weapons but failed to involve other sector security agencies What are the names of the officers who were used Are they Party boys? Anyway, what is the full meaning of NSC? How many bullets were fired or discharged? What types of guns or firearms were used? Where from the brand new firearms used? Since when did NS change its mandate of coordinating other security agencies to keeping firearms and maintaining a standby security force? Were the other security agencies (Police and Armed Forces) involved in the deadly operation? Why were meetings leading to that operation not held at the NS Ministry but a private home? Who is in Charge at the National Security? Why did NS use Police branded vehicles/trucks when it was strictly NS security operation Why is NS keeping police branded vehicles? How long has the NS had in its custody the police vehicles they used? Are we by this going to see more of such illegal operations from NS? Where did the NS Operatives get Police SWAT unit uniforms from? Are we going to see the President take swift action and dismiss those who must be dismissed to restore some sanity in the security services and forces in Ghana? Which of the State security agencies are strictly in charge of internal security? Are those who suffered injuries during the operation going to be compensated? If yes, how much? If no, why?

The security analyst also highlighted the objectives, and core functions of the described as the infamous and almighty national security:

GOAL

The Ministry exists to formulate, coordinate, monitor and evaluate the implementation of security and intelligence policies through the deployment of skilled human resources and modern technology for stakeholders to enhance security, freedom of the citizenry and national development.

CORE FUNCTIONS

The core functions of the Ministry are to:

Promote political tolerance, stability, security, and peace in Ghana and the sub-region.

Formulate, implement, co-ordinate, monitor and evaluate government policies and

programmes .

Provide institutional capacity and enabling environment for effective, efficient and sustainable service delivery

Preserve and conserve public records for the benefit of the general public

Provide communication among all Government Security Agencies and other key organizations

Maintain key installations in the Regions and Districts throughout the year

Organize training programmes for regional and district security personnel

Promote political tolerance, stability and peace in Ghana and the sub-region

Provision of timely external intelligence for policy directions

Gathering of economic intelligence to provide appropriate and relevant information to

Ghanaian businesses to boost economic activity within the sub-region.

By: Adam Bona, Security Analyst