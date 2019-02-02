"Electorate In Ayawaso West Wuogon Has Made An An Excellent Choice" - President Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo Friday congratulated Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate in Thursdays Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency by-election for her victory at the poll.

"The electorate in the constituency has made an excellent choice, and I am confident she will serve their interests in Parliament with distinction," the President said.

The President condemned the isolated incident of violence, which occurred in the early stages of the election saying it was unfortunate and regrettable.

"I condemn it in no uncertain terms. A by-election should be a peaceful and happy event, no matter how competitive.

'The Police is committed to conducting a rapid inquiry into the matter, and I expect all persons who are found culpable, at the end of the process, to face the full rigours of the law," he said.

The President said the New Patriotic Party" would never dream of competing with any other political party in unleashing violence on the Ghanaian people."

He said his government has at all times acted according to the party's policy, as espoused by the founding father of the NPP's political tradition, 'to liberate the energies of the people for the growth of a property-owning democracy in this land, with right to life, freedom and justice as the principles to which the Government and laws of the land should be dedicated in order to specifically enrich life, property and liberty of each and every citizen'.

President Akufo-Addo commended the Electoral Commission for the professionalism it displayed in conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible election, despite the isolated challenge it faced.

"The Ghanaian people have, again, demonstrated to the world their deep attachment to the principles of democratic accountability and the rule of law. Ghana's democracy is robust, and will only grow from strength to strength," he said.

Source: GNA