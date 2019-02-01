The Election Was Peaceful, Disturbances Happened Outside The Polling Stations – EC

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Adukwei Mensa, said the disturbances happened outside the polling stations and cannot be linked to the Electoral Commission.

Speaking at a media briefing, she discounted suggestions that the January 31 by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency was marred by violence maintaining that, "It was peaceful, smooth and orderly."

“The Commission put in place, adequate and efficient security measures to maintain law and order at all polling stations. At the end of the by-election at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, the Electoral Commission is pleased to announce that the conduct of the polls in all 137 polling stations was peaceful, smooth and orderly.”

“The Electoral Commission staff, as well as the security agencies at the polling station, conducted themselves in an orderly and professional manner”, the EC chair insists.

–citinewsroom