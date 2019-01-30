"Hon. Benito Has Disappointed Us"...Residents Threaten To Vote Him Out

Scores of residents of Atwima Nwabiagya North District in Ashanti region have expressed regret for casting their votes to retain Hon. Benito Owusu Bio as Member of Parliament during the 2016 elections.

The Member of Parliament, according to information reaching THE PRESS RADIO is gradually losing the confidence of residents premised on his failure to redeem majority of deprived communities from challenges emanating from the high level of bad roads which characterizes the district.

According to the facts, despite his numerous manifesto promises, nothing has come to light under his watch.

He has been in office for 16 years now but considering reactions from the aggrieved constituents, it appears the MP has been insensitive to the welfare of a number of communities.

Hardest hit areas including Amoaman (Traditional Jurisdiction of Nana Agyenim Boateng), Achiase, Nketia, some parts of Asuofua among others until now cannot boast of a befitting road network.

Bad nature of the road network has made life uncomfortable for residents especially those of Amoaman.

Most commercial drivers are discouraged from plying the road considering the negative impact it incurs on their vehicles and that residents due to the foregoing go through difficulties before getting a commercial vehicle to board.

Some residents of Amoaman who spoke to THE PRESS RADIO disclosed that "we often walk on foot to the next town (Achiase) especially in the afternoon before getting a commercial vehicle and the situation is even worse on Sundays. We often walk to church and return home on foot. Due to the nature of our road, the frequency of the flow of commercial vehicles is very abysmal".

Some aggrieved occupants claimed that they are not sure the above-listed communities fall within the jurisdiction of Hon Benito Owusu Bio owing to the fact that he has done nothing to address the poor road network since he assumed the parliamentary seat, not even a single project.

".. But for the timely intervention and developmental support of our beloved Chief Nana Agyenim Boateng, our community would have been left in tatters in the hands of Hon Benito Owusu. Majority of the developmental projects you see here including an ultra modern basic and junior high school block, a CHIP Compound health facility, market(at the foundation stage), security post (at the foundation stage) among other life touching projects are all the initiative of our Chief" a resident of Amoaman disclosed, adding that " Hon Benito has done nothing for this community for the past sixteen years".

"He always claims that the road has been awarded to a contractor but we don't see any sign of it", a commercial driver called Osei Kofi cried out.

"It was even through the lobbying and facilitation of Hon Muntakar Mubarak which led to the construction of the road linking Asuofua to Asamang" a taxi driver revealed to THE PRESS RADIO.

For most of the embittered youth who are lacing their boots to kick out the MP next year, the long stay of the MP in office has yielded nothing for the district.

"We were expecting him to fast track the construction of our bad roads after the demarcation of the district but it still appears that this MP is asleep on duty", they disclosed.