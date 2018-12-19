Indian mobile giant, LAVA, invades Ghana’s technology space

An international Indian company, LAVA, has announced its plans to launch major investments in Ghana’s technology space from 2019.

LAVA intends to invade the Ghanaian market with the latest smartphones that carry advanced capabilities to compete with prominent international brands.

The company says the Ghanaian market will be flooded with affordable products to the average and medium consumer, after the completion of all licenses and procedures required to establish vast presence in the Ghanaians market.

“The major value addition is high quality Indian products at affordable price,” said Vikram Parmar of Lava Egypt and Africa.

Lava International Limited is a multinational mobile phone manufacturer headquartered in India.

Since its inception in 2009, the Lava family has grown to over 25,000 people and became one of the fastest growing handset companies in India. Backed by Research and Development Centers and manufacturing units based at India, Lava produces highly reliable products and services.

Lava has established operations with leading presence in major emerging markets including India, Middle East (UAE, Saudi & Kuwait), Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Russia, Indonesia and Mexico.

Furthermore, Lava has expanded its operations to the African Continent starting with Egypt and followed to Sudan, Kenya and Ghana.

LAVA focuses on utilizing the software industry and the economical proximity with the Ghanaian market to deploy technologically advanced products.

The company will take advantage of the strong relations, the state of economic mobility and trade exchange between the Ghanaian and the Indian civilizations and their similarity in many characteristics, qualities, cultures and economic situation and follow the example of major Indian investment companies in the creation of a brand that suits the Ghanaian consumer.

Indian companies have demonstrated their dominance in the field of technology in the last 2 decades and have evolved their ecosystem in a way that they are now positioned to deliver some of the most advanced and high quality technological products to the world.

Today, India is the second largest source of computer software in the world after the United States.

About 40 percent of the software used today in mobile phones are being developed in India. India is the source of programmers and engineers that make up the largest companies in the US Silicon Valley, with more than 300,000 engineers and programmers that own 750 companies with some of the leading Software as well hardware companies having Indians being the CEO of businesses like Google, Microsoft, Adobe and Nokia.

Ghana therefore stands to receive a positive boost from not only a mutually beneficial trade and intellectual exchange but also employment generation with the onset of operations of such technologically advanced global brands.