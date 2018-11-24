Umaru Sanda Among 80 People Selected To Participate In Edward R. Murrow Fellowship In US

Umaru Sanda Amadu of Citi FM has been selected by the US Embassy in Accra to partake in this year's International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

The host of Eyewitness News on Citi FM and anchor of Citi Newsroom on Citi TV was the only Ghanaian journalist selected to be part of an 80 member global team to participate in the IVLP's Edward R. Murrow Fellowship.

This year's Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists is under the theme, “Media Responsibility in an Age of Disinformation”.

Participants will be taken through a 3-week fully funded professional study tour of some of America's biggest and oldest media houses.

Umaru Sanda and his 8-member split group of IVLP fellows will visit four states including the Federal capital, Washington, DC, Kentucky, New Mexico and Florida.

The program is from November 23rd to December 15th, 2018 and will afford participants the opportunity to examine rights and responsibilities of a free press ina democracy, observe operation practices, standards and institutions of the media in the US, and also gain insights into the social economic and political structures of the country as well as exploring the impact of digital and social media on the availability and accuracy of news.

Umaru Sanda who hosts Eyewitness News weeknights on Ghana's leading English speaking radio station, Citi FM, was chosen for his proven professionalism and hard work on the media landscape.

He is noted for conducting witty and probing interviews aimed at holding public officers accountable and providing adequate information to his audience.

Umaru Sanda, who prides himself as a herdsman and a community child has risen through the ranks in the newsroom over his 8-year stay at the Adabraka based media house.

He has grown from a cub reporter to producer of the Award Winning Citi Breakfast Show and Eyewitness News before hosting the weekend's news analysis programme, The Big Issue and later, anchor of the evening flagship radio programme Eyewitness News.

He also anchors the Citi Newsroom programme on the company's latest addition, Citi TV.

He has won several local and international awards for exceptional radio documentaries produced on specific subject areas.

His most recent award was the Ghana Journalists' Association's recognition of his work as the Best Journalist in SDGs Reporting.

Previous awards conferred on Umaru Sanda include the WASH Media Awards organized in Stockholm, Sweden, and the Radio for Peacebuilding Awards organized in Kigali, Rwanda.

Umaru Sanda Amadu holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, and is known for his love for domestic travel from which he produces feature articles exposing the plight of ordinary Ghanaians in the hinterlands.

About the IVLP

The International Visitor Leadership Program seeks to build mutual understanding through carefully designed visits that reflect visitors' professional interests and support for the foreign policy goals of the US Department of State and US embassies abroad.

Projects focus on issues of timely importance to the US and the visitors' own countries.

Ghanaian Alumni of the IVLP span from political leaders, members of the judiciary, legislature, and media.

