The 7 Highest Purposes Of Government

It seems fashionable today that government has been reduced to contentious democratic elections and the peaceful transition of power, a regime change, along a fierce race to a seat of honor and worldly privileges. Yet, all this political polarization addresses more the process of entering government than the purposes of governing. Governing is all about bringing heaven’s dominion over the earth and not enjoying privileges and maintaining the status quo. To govern is the power to shift economic and judicial mountains to unleash prosperity and peace, to turn deserts into lush garden cities, to build defense gates to protect a nation against wickedness. It’s how to turn poor citizens into rich citizens, wicked and violent peoples into righteous and law abiding citizens, heavy taxed and forced labor slaves into free citizens rebuilding cities and nations.

God’s government prevails against obstacles, oppositions, and mountains. When the Spirit of God is upon a leader, the government prevails against poverty, death, mourning, captivity, slavery, injustice, sickness, economic oppression and bondage. The proof of the anointing upon a leadership is when these mountains are being displaced and shifted away to give place to heaven’s dominion.

Right in Luke 4:18-20, Jesus tells us upfront about the purpose of the divine government upon his life as written by the prophecy of Isaiah 61. The Spirit ruling upon Jesus’ life fulfills the purposes of a governmental mandate for the earth.

“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he has sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives and the opening of the prison to those who are bound; to proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengeance of our God; To comfort all who mourn, to give them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; that they may be called trees of righteousness. And they shall rebuild the old ruins; They shall raise up the former desolations, and they shall repair the ruined cities, the desolations of many generation.”

Government fulfills a protective mission plan for the poor.

“The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is upon me, for the Lord has anointed me to bring good news to the poor.” Governing is not securing a seat of honor and lavishing worldly privileges upon oneself. Governing under the Spirit of God is bringing good news to the poor through the power of shifting poverty to prosperity, precarity and scarcity to abundance. The governmental shoulder of an anointed leader gives a tax break to the nation by freeing financially indebted economic slaves and stepping up into a rehabilitation program for those in need. The anointing under the government of God breaks the yoke of heavy and unfair taxation that maintains citizens in the cycle of poverty. A tax break is indeed good news for the poor and for business leaders. Giving a tax break releases prosperity as it unties the purse strings for investment and employment while offering more economic opportunities for the poor. It takes a master plan to ensure the food supply and financial security of a nation to limit the spread of poverty. Citizens do not lose their hard earned money to highly taxed food and gas prices. Governing is facilitating the flow and supply of food available in a nation to benefit the hungry and provide a shelter to the homeless. In God’s government, no one is homeless and starving for food or water. The anointed government brings good news to the poor by securing the clothing and garment industries to ensure no citizen is naked or lacking shoes.

Isaiah 25: 4 is a perpetual reminder that the Lord is a tower of refuge to the poor and to the needy in distress. Not only is God providing shelter for the poor, He protects them from economic and political violence. God is a refuge from the storm and a shelter from the heat. For the oppressive act of ruthless people are like a storm beating against a wall, or like the relentless heat of the desert. To govern under the anointing is to take measures that protect the poor and the most vulnerable in the nation. Speaking about Christ’s governmental mission, Isaiah 32:1 indicates that “ a king will reign in righteousness and rulers will rule with justice. Each one will be like a shelter from the wind and a refuge from the storm, like the streams of water in the desert and the shadow of a great rock in a thirsty land.”

Government is for comforting the brokenhearted.

It is impossible to carry a governmental mandate and ignore the cries of those who suffer around us. Isaiah 50: 4 makes it clear that the anointing is to bring comfort to those who are weary. “The Sovereign Lord has given me his words of wisdom, so that I know how to comfort the weary. Morning by morning he wakens me and opens my understanding to his will.” In Psalm 10:17, the Spirit of the Lord is given to comfort those who are helpless. “Lord, you know the hopes of the helpless. Surely you will hear their cries and comfort them”. When you are anointed, you have a heart for the fatherless and the orphans in the nation. “But you, God, see the trouble of the afflicted; you consider their grief and take it in hand. The victims commit themselves to you; you are the helper of the fatherless. ” Psalm 10:14.

Government fulfills a freedom mandate.

Government is not managing a nation of economic and political slaves. Governing is a mission trip to proclaim the release of captives, free prisoners, lighten the burden of workers, and end oppression. “Free those who are wrongly imprisoned; lighten the burden of those who work for you. Let the oppressed go free, and remove the chains that bind people.” Isaiah 58: 6. The purpose of God’s government is to build a nation of free peoples. Only free peoples can manage free nations and cities. In Isaiah 42: 7, “You will free the captives from prison, releasing those who sit in dark dungeons.”

Government fulfills a justice mandate in a nation.

Isaiah 42:1-4 emphasizes that the Spirit who came upon Jesus is governing with a clear justice mandate to the nations. God’s government is all about bringing justice to people who have been wronged. The anointing brings justice to those who have been under unfair economic and social penalties .“Look at my servant, whom I strengthen. He is my chosen one, who pleases me. I have put my Spirit upon him. He will bring justice to the nations. He will not shout or raise his voice in public. He will not crush the weakest reed or put out a flickering candle. He will bring justice to all who have been wronged. He will not falter or loser heart until justice prevails throughout the earth.” When we are anointed, taking a step to rescue those who are under the grips of evil people by giving justice become an imperative. Psalm 82: 3-4 makes it the guideline for the Davidic government: “Give justice to the poor and the orphan; uphold the rights of the oppressed and the destitute. Rescue the poor and helpless; deliver them from the grasp of evil people.”

Governing a nation is giving hope to those who mourn

It is impossible to govern a nation of professional mourners and death addicted citizens. We govern a nation to increase joy and happiness for all, not to give a hand to the business of funeral services. The Holy Spirit is given to shift despair into hope, mourning into joy and praise, death celebration into life festival. When Jesus carries the anointing to the funeral home of Lazarus, an entire town traded its garment of mourning into robes of dancing. In Mark 5: 25, when Jesus encountered a woman who had been physically and financially bleeding for twelve years without hope of any cure, she immediately traded away her sickness for total healing and release. Government is for eradicating sickness among the nation. Wherever we carry a governmental mandate, we invite people to prepare for a season of God’s healing and blessings favors. “He will give a crown of beauty for ashes, a joyous blessing instead of mourning, festive praise instead of despair.”

Government is for judgment

Governing aims at eradicating wickedness, terror and threat from the nation. “For you have judged in my favor; from your throne you have judged with fairness. You have rebuked the nations and destroyed the wicked” Psalm 9: 4-5.

Jesus is anointed for the purpose of judgment on earth. Judgment has to do with the restoration of prosperity and peace through justice. Indeed, Jesus will not judge by appearance nor make decision based on hearsay. In Psalm 9: 7-8, the anointing is to “judge the world with justice and rule the nations with fairness.” Judgment is against nations and those who oppress God’s people. Government equips us to give justice to the poor and make fair decisions for the exploited.

Government is for blessing Nations

Ultimately, we ought not hoard a governmental mandate for ourselves. Government is for others. Whenever God blesses us with governmental mandate, it is always because people and nations are crucially in need of it. In Genesis 12:2, the Lord said to Abraham: I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing to all the nations of the earth. The blessings of the Lord are never meant to be taken as a personal reward. Government is given to us, not to answer our personal interests, but to bless others and take care of nations. As Matthew 5: 16 gives us a cue, around a person who carries God’s governmental mandate are flowing good works to benefit others and nations: “let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to the Father who is in heaven”.

God’s blessings come always with a responsibility: we have to manage and take care of God’s blessings for the highest purpose of God’s Kingdom. The purpose of government is managing divine blessings to ensure the perpetual flow of prosperity, justice, and righteousness over the earth. Government is intimately connected to managing God’s blessings on the earth for others and nations to reflect heaven’ protocols. Fittingly, in Genesis 1: 28, when God blessed Adam and Eve, He immediately commanded them to govern the earth. Every citizen is a governor with regard to his/her level of calling.

The purpose of government does not stop at taking care of the poor and giving comfort to those who mourn. Governing is not a grooming field for slaves, poor and needy citizens. The nation takes care of its poor for a purpose. Isaiah 61: 4 provides the reason why a government should care for its poor and vulnerable citizens. When the less privileged citizens have been taken care of by government, “ they will rebuild the ancient ruins and restore the places long devastated; they will renew the ruined cities that have been devastated for generations.” It takes wicked people to destroy a nation through violence, murder, destruction, immorality, heavy taxation systems and corruption. Now, it takes a righteous government to raise up righteous citizens. Only righteous citizens rebuild and restore righteous cities. A slave has no vision, no plan for the future. But the purpose of government is to hand responsibility over to the people to own their future by becoming builders of nations. We govern to put people back on their feet by upholding their dignity and spurring on the economy through a work plan of rebuilding cities. Let’s all enter government !

Narcisse Jean Alcide Nana,

Evangelist and founder of Feet on the Mountains Ministry at https://www.feetonthemountains.com