GCNet Hosts World Summit Awards Innovation Days Meeting

Executive Chairman of GCNet, Dr. Nortey Omaboe addressing participants at the GCNet – WSA I.T Community Forum held at the Head Office of GCNet.

The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) has hosted the World Summit Awards (WSA) 2018 Innovation Forum in Accra.

The event, which was held from November 3, 2018 to November 7, 2018, brought together 25 Grand Jury experts in the field of ICT to review over 500 entries on digital innovations ranging from functionality, design, technology, impact, global value and digital innovations from all over the world. Two Ghanaian companies were shortlisted as finalists this year, out of the 500 entries from 100 countries. They are; Farmsense in the Environment and Green Energy and Afrocomix in the Culture and Tourism categories respectively.

Executive Chairman of GCNet, Dr. Nortey Omaboe speaking at the GCNet / WSA I.T Community Innovations Forum remarked that they partnered WSA for the event because of their passion for stimulating technological innovations in Ghana. ‘We believe that technology provides a unique springboard to solving our everyday challenges with innovative digital solutions not only for the present generation but for the future’ Dr. Omaboe observed.

He expressed the need to for companies in the sector to keep up with the pace in technology development, no matter how rapid, in order to realize its importance fully.

Leader of the WSA Grand Jury Team, Prof. Peter Bruck commended GCNet for the partnership saying; “this relationship must be sustained to enable us push through the digitization initiative to bring massive transformation to the Ghanaian economy”.

Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, praised GCNet for hosting the WSA Innovation Days. He was confident Ghana would take advantage of opportunities offered by digitisation to support the industrialisation agenda of the country.

WSA Expert in Ghana, Madam Dorothy Gordon described GCNet as a unique organisation in the technology space. “GCNet’s operational excellence in terms of infrastructure roll out across the country and its human capital is comparable to any organisation anywhere in the advanced economies I have worked in”, she stated.

Deputy Minister of Communications, Hon. Vincent Sowah – Odotei, expressed his Ministry’s readiness to partner the private sector in Ghana and abroad to deliver on the government’s agenda of ‘Ghana beyond Aid’.