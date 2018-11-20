MUDI Africa Re-Launches In Ghana

Top African fashion brand, MUDI Africa has been re-launched in Ghana with the quest to reposition as one of the most powerful and leading brands in African fashion.

This was on Thursday with the opening of a new MUDI fashion store at East Legon in Accra, opposite GT Bank.

The ceremony which was attended by some top showbiz personalities like KOD, KKD, Kiki Banson and host of others including Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana Ambassador Olufemi Michael Abikoye was also to unveil MUDI new collection named after late Ghanaian international figure and former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan.

Patrons had the privilege to check out some of the new designs while others ordered for theirs.

MUDI Africa is an authentic clothing line that runs chains of stores in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, south African and other parts of the world.

It creates and designs unique and stylish men’s clothes.

The relaunching and unveiling ceremony coincided with CEO of MUDI, Clement Mudiaga Enajemo’s 50th birthday celebration.

The occasion was also to celebrate MUDI’s 25years in fashion business and also 10years in the Ghanaian fashion scene.