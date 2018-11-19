Manso Nkwanta shooting: The deceased were not armed robbers - Gov’t Committee

A five-member committee set up by government to probe into the shooting of some seven persons at Manso Nkwanta in the Amansie West District has said the deceased were not armed robbers.

A statement issued by government noted that there was no evidence before the committee, suggesting the victims were armed men who exchanged fire with the police.

Below is Government's statement on the issue:

STATEMENT ON SHOOTING INCIDENT AT MANSO NKWANTA IN THE AMANSIE WEST DISTRICT

Following a shooting incident at Manso-Nkwanta within the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region on July 17, 2018 resulting in the death of seven (7) persons, Government established a five (5) Member fact-finding committee to look into the matter.

1) The membership of the fact-finding committee was as follows:

a) Justice Obeng Diawuo – Justice of the High Court

b) Rt. Rev. Prof. Osei-Safo Kantanka – Pastor Methodist Bishop

c) Sheik Ahmed Siedu – Executive Secretary, Office of the Ashanti

Regional Chief Imam

d) Mr. David Adu-Osei – Ashanti Regional BNI Commander

e) Mrs. Emelia Ayebenu Botchway – Ag. Ashanti Regional Coordinating Director

2) The committee has since completed its work and submitted its report to Government.

3) According to the report, there were no facts before the committee to establish that the deceased persons were armed robbers who engaged in exchange of fire with the Police.

4) Government upon a careful study of the report, has decided as follows;

a) the twenty-one (21) police personnel involved in the incident who have been found to be the principal suspects be interdicted by the Police administration and be subjected to formal police criminal investigation into the matter.

b) in the interim, Government in consultation with the families and community leaders will provide support for dependents of the deceased persons.

5) Government assures the general public that due process will be followed in the pursuit of justice and calls for continued calm and patience pending a conclusive determination of the matter.

END



KOJO OPPONG NKRUMAH

MINISTER for Information