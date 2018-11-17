Governing Under The Highest Protocol

Over 2000 years had passed since the Holy Spirit came down explicitly to handle government affairs through the Church born at Pentecost to the benefit of nations of the world. Unfortunately, the role and purpose of the Holy Spirit as God’s governor on earth are still largely misunderstood. Yet, right from the time of the Old Testament period, the Spirit of God was operating through the anointing in teaching government and civil rule, giving wisdom and strength to leaders, providing intellectual abilities and higher knowledge to manage nations, and teaching how to rule to unleash prosperity and peace for the nations. Tellingly, the Spirit of the Lord is not given to do religion but to fulfill divine government protocols on earth.

A protocol is a code of proper conduct, prescribing a strict adherence, formulated and signed by government emissaries as a basis for a final convention or treaty. One knows what a government is worth of through the quality of its ambassadors and how it abides to and brings to fruition the terms of the conventions it ratifies. In order to represent the Kingdom of God on earth we must submit to the King’s conventions, that is the teachings and instructions given through anointing by the Spirit of God to carry out Kingdom protocols.

It’s only when we fulfill God’s will and purpose as written in the Kingdom’s treaty that God’s government is manifested on earth. Salvation is the restoration of heaven’s conventions on earth. Jesus carries on his shoulder God’s government protocols and manifested them on earth. But Jesus could not embark on governmental mission without the leading and empowerment of the Holy Spirit. Thus, wisdom, understanding, knowledge, the fear of the Lord, counsel, might and power are functional manifestations of heavenly protocols brought about by the Spirit of God to serve the highest purpose of government affairs on earth.

Anointed To Become Governmental Stones For Nations

In Genesis 49, Jacob blessed his twelve sons before passing away. The offsprings of each of Jacob’s son became the twelve tribes of Israel. In Deuteronomy 33, Moses gave a blessing to the tribes of Israel. A blessing always carries a corresponding responsibility. Through the blessing, each tribe was imparted an anointing to fulfill specific governmental purpose for the nation of Israel. As governmental stones, the twelve tribes of Israel were given as a blueprint for government to Israel. Each governmental stone is called to be manifested on the earth. Reuben represents the first born that speaks about energy and creation to manage the world. Simeon speaks to the control of fierce anger and cruel wrath not to consume the world with weapons of violence. Levi is a call to dedicating one’s life to serving a higher calling and purpose in life. Judah is the mandate to leadership and kingship position. The tribe of Dan is the roadmap of law and order, judgment, and objective justice to govern a nation. Naphtali speaks to independence as a necessary component of national growth. Gad is the prototype of the warrior fighting to defend and protect our freedoms and values. Asher is the symbol of governing to unleash prosperity and abundance to guarantee happiness and survival. Issachar is the scholar who provides wisdom and clear direction for a nation. Zebulun is the businessman, the financial guru who controls the marketplace. Joseph overcomes all kinds of adversities to become a great leader. Joseph never loses his integrity despite a corrupt environment. Ephraim is the power to transform difficulties into divine opportunities or being fruitful in the land of affliction. Menashe is the ability to not succumb to the powers of enemies’ constraints. Benjamin is the passion to seek out the Divine energy.

Jesus chose 12 disciples to witness the power and authority given to Him from above in order to replicate this same governmental mandate in the world. In Matthew 28:18, Jesus told to his disciples, “all authority has been given to me in Heaven and in the earth; in the manner in which my Father has sent me, I am sending you.” The choice of twelve stones represents God’s perfect governmental power, rule, authority or governmental foundation.

Both the ministry of Jesus and John the Baptist is flowing in the Elijah’s anointing. Remarkably enough, a huge throng of people was attempting to push their way into the coming Kingdom or government of God when they heard John the Baptist calling the nation to be ready for the government of God. And everybody in Israel was wondering about the right course of action to take to enter God’s Kingdom. Unequivocally, John told them to step up into governmental responsibilities by clothing the naked and feeding the poor: “If you have extra clothes or food, give some to someone that doesn’t; don’t cheat anyone; be content with your wages”. God’s government has come to a nation when people wear royal robes instead of rags, citizens are healthy and starving no more, economic security is provided through well paying jobs and wages are fair. Death has no place in this nation.

When Jesus began his public life, his ministry was flowing on the Elijah’s anointing through the dead being brought back to life, the starving crowds receiving bread and fish along an oversupply of provisions, joy secured at the wedding feast of Canaan, the sick, the blind, the lepers, and lame being restored, the poor being taken cared of, and freedom given to the captives. Jesus’ ministry was an indication that when God’s dominion or government arrives in a nation, it produces righteousness. God’s government is a government of righteousness that shifts poverty, diseases, unfair wages, and death. Thus, when an anointed leader takes charge of a country, righteousness is found within the walls of such nation. There is no place for sickness, death, starvation, diseases, economic policies that produce national slaves as well as economic prisoners, and pools of marginalized mobs. The choice of 12 disciples was simply a indication that their calling was to be a manifestation of God’s perfect government protocols to whole spheres of the nation. The Holy Spirit is the Governor who works to bring these protocols of righteousness on the earth.

It is never enough to emphasize that the Spirit, through the anointing, is given to people who are ready to rule and act as governmental ministers in order to manifest heaven’s protocols on earth. Whenever God gives us his Spirit, it’s always because of the needs of others and for the nations to adhere to heaven’s protocols. The Spirit is never given for our self aggrandizement or personal reward. King David was anointed to govern a nation. And the anointing enables him to operate and accomplish his mandate. The anointing stands for the person and the ministry of the Holy Spirit who gives a divine enablement to carry out the governmental functions of a designated office. Let’s take a quick review on how the Spirit of God is involved in government throughout history.

Moses was anointed to be a statesman in the office of a judge, a legislator, a wise, skillful political leader, a liberator, a nation builder, and a military strategist. The Moses’ anointing is shifting nations from economic and political slavery to freedom and prosperity through nation building. Joshua, Moses’ successor flows in the anointing of his mentor. Deuteronomy 34: 9 testifies about Joshua as a leader who was “full of the spirit of wisdom, for Moses had laid his hands upon him; so the people of Israel obeyed him.” In Deuteronomy 31: 7-9, Moses summons Joshua as his successor before all Israel telling him: “Be strong and of good courage; for you shall go with this people into the land...It is the Lord who goes before you; He will be with you, He will not fail you or forsake you; do not fear or be dismayed ”. The Joshua anointing is the leadership anointing for courage and strength in battle in order to lead a nation to victory and homeland security. The Samson’s anointing flows in the dimension of one who overcomes and defeats the enemy by supernatural power. Gideon in Judges 6 is anointed to overcome the curse of poverty and to release the nation from starvation and bondage to economic oppression. In Judges 4, we find Deborah sitting in her position as judge for the nation. The Deborah anointing is a combination of military strategist, judge, prophetess, and intercessor for Israel. The Esther anointing gives the ability to stand in the position of influence and courage on behalf of a nation.

In Isaiah 45, king Cyrus is God’s anointed servant for a purpose. What role is expected from Cyrus’ reign ? “I will raise up Cyrus to fulfill my righteous purpose, and I will guide his actions. He will restore my city and free my captive people.” The Spirit of God fulfills threefold mandate through Cyrus. First, to accomplish the mission of restoring the city of God to its former prosperity and peace. The anointing restores prosperity. Cyrus is called to manage treasures and riches hidden in the dark to the benefit of the people of God. Second, the anointing is to free the people from captivity. The anointing eradicates terror and threats and put an end to economic and political oppression. Third, Cyrus has the mandate to rebuild the house of God. The house is where people dwell and find shelter. Rebuilding the house of God speaks about the protocols of righteous living that find its manifestation through the complex architecture of a physical building from the foundation to the roof. Rebuilding a nation speaks to the restoration of righteous standards of living for those who call a nation their home. People have to inhabit cities run by justice, truth, just and fair economic and judicial systems in order to prosper in all aspects of their lives.

Cyrus is a type of Christ. In Isaiah 9:4, the anointing on Christ breaks first, the yoke of economic and political slavery. Second, the anointing brings freedom by lifting up the heavy burden from the shoulders of God’s people. Third, the anointing put an end to violence, oppressive power, and rule. Christ’s government is founded on righteousness and justice. Thus, the people rejoice because they have been restored to their former glory and prosperity.

The Elijah anointing moves in the realm of the supernatural power and wonder of God by raising back the dead. The Spirit of Elijah flows to restore national prosperity and economic security when famine, drought, and starvation are a threat to the nation. The Elijah’s anointing challenges leaders of nations to take a stand against the forces of destruction and death by building the 12 governmental stones that are the founding pillars of a nation. Indeed, a nation besieged by famine, poverty, starvation, and diseases, is surely riding on a death freeway.

The Sixfold Governmental Credentials Letter Of The Anointing

In Revelation 5: 6, the seven spirits of God are sent out into all the earth to accomplish a divine mandate. God’s government mandate comes through protocols. There are different functional manifestations of the Spirit of God available to undertake a governmental job for a nation. They teach us and instruct us about protocols pertaining to the realm of the throne of God in heaven that have to be manifested on earth. Ultimately, empowering people with the protocols of wisdom, power, knowledge, counsel, and might accounts to establishing God’s government or his Kingdom on earth. They represent our letters of credentials that introduce us to the court of the King as equipped, mature, mandated, and empowered sons of God, because they bear the signature mark of the Spirit. Does one has enough power, wisdom, knowledge to testify that he is an emissary to a government? Without the Spirit of God bearing witness and certifying our credentials, we have no authority and power to release or reveal the Kingdom of God on earth. The Spirit of the Lord mandates us for position, authority, power, and dominion to bring divine government from heaven and to assert it upon earth.

Isaiah the prophet provides a description of the shoot that shall sprout from the stump of the ruling family of Jesse. This sprout from the ruling family is Jesus and the Spirit of the Lord dwells in Him and approves Him with a sixfold credentials letter. The function of the anointing as described in Isaiah 11: 1-5 fulfills a governmental mandate. There are six functional manifestations of the Spirit found in Jesus. “Out of the stump of David’s family will grow a shoot - yes, a new Branch bearing fruit from the old root. And the Spirit of the Lord will rest on him - the Spirit of wisdom and understanding, the Spirit of counsel and might, the Spirit of knowledge and the fear of the Lord.”

1) The Spirit of knowledge

In the book of Daniel, we find four young exiled Hebrew boys raising to position of leadership in the Persian kingdom. In order to become official representatives of the Persian empire, these boys have to meet the required credentials of government to be presented and accepted by the king. Among these requirements, knowledge and understanding are needed to represent the Persian empire. However, the Spirit of God gave them an unusual aptitude for understanding every aspect of literature and human wisdom to serve a highest plan far beyond the Persian political ambitions. In Daniel 1: 20, it’s said about them that “whenever the king consulted them in any matter requiring wisdom and balanced judgment, he found them ten times more capable than any of the magicians and enchanters in his entire kingdom”. By the way, magic, occult knowledge, or astrology is simply tapping into satanic knowledge for counsel to govern human affairs.

Among these young boys, God gave Daniel exceptional ability and filled him with divine knowledge and understanding. He was filled with insight, gifted in interpreting dreams, explaining riddles, and solving difficult problems. Befittingly, Daniel entered the royal service to function in leadership position on behalf of the Persian king. The spirit of excellence assigns the function of leadership position to serve a nation. The Spirit of knowledge is the highest form of knowledge that operates beyond human abilities. Human or intellectual knowledge is carnal knowledge, and as such, it is the lowest form of knowledge. The highest dimension of knowledge and understanding is spiritual knowledge. In 2 Kings 6:17, the prophet Elisha prayed God to open the eyes of his servant to gain knowledge beyond the physical world in order to see that the hillside around them was filled with horses and chariots of fire ready to fight for them.

John 1: 48 expounds for us this level of knowledge in the spirit. While Nathanael was approaching to meet Jesus, Jesus does not waste time revealing the true identity of who Nathanael was. Taken aback, Nathanael asked Jesus: “ how do you know me?” Jesus gave the proof that he is able to see in the spirit before the physical senses could attest to a tangible manifestation of an event. Jesus demonstrated to him the Spirit of knowledge resting on him: “before Philip called you, when you were under the fig tree, I saw you.” Only the Spirit of God can see what human beings are unable to perceive with their intellectual knowledge and academic credentials. We need a measure of unlimited divine vision to know beyond our human limitations and understanding to govern nations.

2) The Spirit of wisdom

Wisdom is manifested through various forms, circumstances and expressions. Wisdom is the “know-how” or the power to choose the best and highest goal. It’s the ability to devise perfects ends to achieve perfect means. As such, wisdom does not operate without knowledge of all the facts pertinent to any plan or purpose. Wisdom has to to with skillfulness in a plan formulation and the effectiveness to carry it to fulfillment. Wisdom could be found in vocational jobs, in business, politics, etc... Bezalel in Exodus 31: 1-5 is one prototype of wisdom in craftsmanship given to serve his nation. “I have chosen Bezalel son of Uri, grandson of Hur, of the tribe of Judah. I have filled him with the Spirit of God, giving him great wisdom, ability, and expertise in all kinds of crafts. He is a master craftsman, expert in working with gold, silver, and bronze. He is skilled in engraving and mounting gemstones and in carving wood.”

In Genesis 39, we find Joseph handling governmental affairs because of the Spirit of God in him. In Potiphar’s house, Joseph carries administrative function to bring success and growth to his master’s business. In Pharaoh’s house, the Spirit of wisdom put Joseph in charge of the king’s court to fill in the position of leadership for the nation. The Joseph’ anointing is shifting national economic scarcity into abundance and prosperity. But most importantly, king Solomon is the prime demonstration of the Spirit of wisdom manifested on earth to the point of being recognized as the wisest man who ever lived on earth. Because of Solomon’s wisdom, Israel as a nation become prosperous, secure, and ruled by justice. The Spirit of wisdom equips us to judge, bring justice to the nation, and restore divine order and authority on earth. In Luke 1: 17, it is said about Jesus that “He will go on before the Lord, in the spirit and power of Elijah, to turn the hearts of the fathers to their children and the disobedient to the wisdom of the righteous.” People become ready to enter God’s government when they submit to divine authority through the restoration of law and order in a nation by human authority. We agree to be led by God when we are under leadership and our obedience to God produces wisdom.

3) The Spirit of the Fear of the Lord

The fear of the Lord has nothing to do with some emotional commotions and trembling before the Lord. It has to do with the overwhelming awe and wonder inspiring presence of God’s majesty, dominion, and might. In God’s presence we are undone because of the presence of the Spirit of the fear of the Lord manifested all around the throne of God. The fear of the Lord instructs us how to obey and relate to God’s presence, holiness, intimacy, reverence, honour, and righteousness. The fear of the Lord is all about bringing divine order, accountability, honour, and divine reverence on earth. Obedience is the direct line that connects an ambassador to his government. An ambassador has no personal opinion, but speaks and says only what his government speaks. That’s why it’s said about Jesus that he finds his delight in obeying and fulfilling the will God who sent him. Because of the fear of the Lord, we become accountable to who God is all around us and in our daily interaction with people. The fear of the Lord brings honour to God’s name. Job 28: 28 so elegantly put it: “Behold, the fear of the Lord, that is wisdom; and to depart from evil is understanding.” Walking in the Spirit is correlated to obedience unto God, justly because we don’t submit to the ruling principles of the lusts of the flesh, but rather we are ruled by holy obedience in avoiding sin. Without the fear of the Lord, we act without divine order and fall back into foolishness. Wisdom is founded on the fear of the Lord. That’s why Psalm 111: 10 suggests that the “fear of the Lord is the foundation of true wisdom. All who obey his commandments will grow in wisdom.” Obedience to God’s laws comes out of the fear of the Lord to make us godly people. “How joyful are those who fear the Lord and delight in obeying his commands. Their children will be successful everywhere, and entire generation of godly people will be blessed. They themselves will be wealthy, and their good deeds will last forever.” Psalm 112:1

4) The Spirit of Understanding

The Spirit of understanding enables us to decipher visions and revelation and to perceive and rule in the Kingdom’s realm. In Ephesians 1: 18, Paul is interceding for the believers to gain spiritual understanding. Paul is concerned about the believers going further into the spiritual dimension of knowledge and understanding. That’s why he prays for the gift of the Spirit of understanding so that the eyes of our understanding might be opened. Our understanding has spiritual eyes. Revelation 3:18 recommends an eye-salve to anoint our eyes in order to see. Knowledge alone is not enough, we need understanding to sustain and maintain what we achieve. Indeed, Proverb 3:19 emphasizes that “the Lord founded the earth by wisdom and established the heavens by understanding”. Without understanding whatever we achieve is sitting on a sinking ground. Divine understanding gives us the ability to see beyond the temporary act of creativity and accomplishment to fit it into a higher purpose.

5) The Spirit of Counsel

Counsel refers to the notion of steering in order to prevent from veering off course. The Spirit of counsel instructs us how to take advice from heaven in order to resolve issues and bring down divine instructions on earth. It helps us to stay on the right path. As such, counsel here has to do with supernatural knowledge of God’s will, personal instructions, warning, directions or choices to take in a given situation. As Isaiah 44: 26 reminds us: “ I am the Lord who confirms the word of his servant and fulfills the counsel of his messengers.” The function of the Spirit of counsel is to advise, guide, and help us. King David in 2 Samuel 7 had plans to build a Temple for the Lord. However, God sent Nathan the prophet to dissuade him from taking this course of planning. In God’s plans, David’s son, Solomon, would be the one to build God’s house. God’s ways and thoughts are higher than ours. Similarly, we find in Roman 1: 10 how Paul planned many times to take a journey to Rome, but the Spirit prevented him. The Spirit of counsel hindered Paul from going to Rome at this time. In Acts 16: 67, the Holy Spirit prevented Paul from preaching the gospel in Asia. In the Macedonian vision, Paul received instruction to bring the Word quickly from Asia to Europe.

6) The Spirit of might and power

The term “geburah” in Hebrew refers to power, might, strength, mastery, force. The Spirit of might fortifies us in a position of dominion so that we do not waiver during difficult circumstances and remain immovable. The Spirit of might helps us to reveal God’s power and dominion on the earth. It is impossible to wage war in the spirit without being equipped by the Spirit of might and power. The Spirit of might and power enables us to take our seat as ruler and governmental ministers of God on the earth. In Judges 13: 25, we see Samson manifesting supernatural might and power beyond human strength because of the anointing of the Spirit of might on him. Acts 10: 38 clearly correlates the power operating throughout Jesus’ ministry with the indwelling presence of the Spirit. Jesus was able to operate miracles and raise the dead because of the Holy Spirit in him. “And you know that God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and with power. Then Jesus went around doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil, for God was with him.”

Narcisse Jean Alcide Nana,

Narcisse Jean Alcide Nana,

Evangelist, founder of Feet On The Mountains Ministry