Kenpong; A Treasure Worth Celebrating - Charles Taylor

Kenpong A.K.A Cappuccino

Former Kotoko and Hearts of Oak player, Charles Taylor has revealed that Kennedy Agyapong popularly known as 'Kenpong' a former Kotoko board member played a crucial role in his transfer from Hearts to Kotoko.

The former Great Olympics midfielder's transfer from Hearts to the Porcupine Warriors in 2003 was characterized with lots of controversy.

According to him, it took the ingenuity of 'Kenpong' the renowned businessman to ensure that his capture was successful.

Taylor said in an interview that "Kenpong dressed like a woman to pick me up at the Kotoka Airport when I returned from Switzerland to join Kotoko.

“I didn’t realize he was the one until he came closer. In fact he was the first person who advised that I join Kotoko, and I didn’t regret it."

The 'terrible tailor' indicated that Kenpong offered him several assistance beyond just advising him in his career. "He was the brain behind the construction of my house at Spintex, he supplied all the materials I needed to complete the house, bought me a car (Ford), and continues to supports me." he noted.

The former Etoile du Sahel player maintained that while some personalities like 'Kenpong' supported him in diverse ways, others rather planned to destroy his carreer. "Some Hearts of Oak supporters took me to a Mallam at Bekwai to spoil my career because I wanted to join Kotoko.The Mallam later came out to confess that the late Kanawo and some Hearts supporters came to him to destroy me". he revealed.

The former Kotoko player further narrated,

"I went to the Mallam's shrine to see my picture drawn on a wall and tied with a rope with blood been poured on the picture daily just to end my career." he added.

Credit: Ebenezer Kofi Amponsah