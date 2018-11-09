Ga Mantse Preaches Peace With Celebration Of Yam festival

Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has cautioned Ga indigenes of the Greater Accra Region to be wary of their divisive tendencies in the administration of the region.

He said these divisive tendencies in the Ga states have led to the gross indiscipline being experienced in the region.

These, he minces no words to say have led to some critics claiming the Ga state is no longer safe, but these are so because some group of people have turned themselves into agitators who does want the state to see peace and harmony.

According to him, without unity in the Ga states, the people of Ga will continue to miss developments whiles other states in the country continue to strive in developments.

He claimed if these tendencies continue in the Ga state many of the children of the next generation of Ga will continue to come face-to-face with squalor.

He added that without unity the people of Ga will miss developments and the Ga state will continue to lag behind.

The Ga state cannot boast of being the heart of the capital of the country because of the petty disturbances that continue to disrupts peace in the region.

Today, the Ga state is lagging behind because of the use of clubs and cutlasses to settle disputes and provocations he argued.

The Ga state has over the years been akin to a state of insecurity because of some of these self -inflicted wounds such as the needless chieftaincy disputes.

The king of the Ga state made this call at the climax of this year’s Yam festival in James Town British- Accra.

He explained that the celebration of the annual Yam festival was to climax the successful end of the celebration of the Homowo festival in the Ga state.

He stressed the Yam festival is celebrated by sprinkling mashed cooked Yam and boiled Eggs at the various ruling houses of the Ga state to appease the gods for ensuring a peaceful ceremonies in the Ga state.